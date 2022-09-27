ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

98.1 KHAK

Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour

2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins

As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
ANAMOSA, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls to Host Country Star’s Winter Show

We're not trying to wish the rest of the year away, but if you're a fan of a certain country star then you might want to fast forward to the winter. Martina McBride dropped major news earlier this week. She will be hitting the road this holiday season for her 12th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour.'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]

Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
KCRG.com

Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year

If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
MARION, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich

A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location

We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
IOWA CITY, IA
