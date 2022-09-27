Read full article on original website
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins
As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Cedar Falls to Host Country Star’s Winter Show
We're not trying to wish the rest of the year away, but if you're a fan of a certain country star then you might want to fast forward to the winter. Martina McBride dropped major news earlier this week. She will be hitting the road this holiday season for her 12th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour.'
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
98.1 KHAK
C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]
Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
KCRG.com
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
kwayradio.com
Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich
A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?
This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
98.1 KHAK
