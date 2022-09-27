ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make some noise this October with up to 25% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale

For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 25% off a range of music gear (opens in new tab) from the likes of Fender, Martin, Schecter, Taylor, and so much more.
Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album

Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Ozzy Osbourne was too drunk to recognise Randy Rhoads' talent when he first auditioned: “I thought, it’s never gonna work”

Fortunately, with a little hair of the dog, Ozzy steeled himself for Rhoads' rescheduled audition the following day, and the rest was history. Randy Rhoads remains one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, his leads in Quiet Riot and under Ozzy Osbourne indelibly scribbled into the heavy metal history books.
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”

The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
Córdoba Stage review

All in, a great and pretty affordable stage-aimed guitar that’s no slouch when it comes to home recording. Neat, compact thinline design. Very good amplified sounds, especially at this price. Cons. - Our model had rough fret tops, though there is an easy fix. Amplifying any acoustic guitar, if...
Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention

Hardcore band and supergroup Dead Cross will auction off two custom Fender guitars in aid of suicide prevention and reproductive rights charities. The two Fender Player Lead III instruments come in black and beige and feature custom Dead Cross decals, courtesy of The Black Moon Design (who’s previous clients include Dead Cross’ label Ipecac Records, alongside Bad Religion and The Locust).
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga

The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Pickup LesLee is a retrofittable onboard tremolo effect that automates pickup switching for Hendrix-esque tones

The battery-free mod is compatible with existing pickups and hardware, and promises to preserve the usual functionality and feel of your guitar with some internal adjustments. For those of you who are after a tremolo pedal but simply cannot afford to sacrifice real estate on your already cramped pedalboard, Dutch guitar builder Pascal Stoffels may have the solution: the Pickup LesLee.
Jakub Zytecki proves why his ambient-meets-shred style is the future of guitar playing with genre-smashing new single Heart

The Polish guitar wizard blends sledgehammer eight-string riffs and mesmerizing clean tapping to dizzying effect. Polish guitar virtuoso Jakub Zytecki has unveiled new single Heart, the latest distillation of his boundary-pushing approach to guitar music. Heart has something for contemporary players of all stripes, replete with eight-string savagery, Whammy lead...
Dead & Company will end after their final tour next year

John Mayer, Bob Weir and their bandmates in the Grateful Dead offshoot will play a string of send-off shows in summer 2023. Dead & Company, the spin-off supergroup that features John Mayer and members of The Grateful Dead, have announced they will be disbanding next year. It’s also been revealed...
