Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 16-year-old Jason Becker blow the roof off his high school talent show with a flawless cover of Yngwie Malmsteen's Black Star
Even when he was barely old enough to drive a car, Becker was clearly ready for far bigger stages. By the time he was barely 18, Jason Becker was already living out the dream – wowing crowds around the world in the electric guitar duo Cacophony with his six-string brother-in-arms, Marty Friedman.
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Make some noise this October with up to 25% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale
For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 25% off a range of music gear (opens in new tab) from the likes of Fender, Martin, Schecter, Taylor, and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album
Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event
Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne was too drunk to recognise Randy Rhoads' talent when he first auditioned: “I thought, it’s never gonna work”
Fortunately, with a little hair of the dog, Ozzy steeled himself for Rhoads' rescheduled audition the following day, and the rest was history. Randy Rhoads remains one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, his leads in Quiet Riot and under Ozzy Osbourne indelibly scribbled into the heavy metal history books.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”
The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
Guitar World Magazine
Córdoba Stage review
All in, a great and pretty affordable stage-aimed guitar that’s no slouch when it comes to home recording. Neat, compact thinline design. Very good amplified sounds, especially at this price. Cons. - Our model had rough fret tops, though there is an easy fix. Amplifying any acoustic guitar, if...
Guitar World Magazine
Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention
Hardcore band and supergroup Dead Cross will auction off two custom Fender guitars in aid of suicide prevention and reproductive rights charities. The two Fender Player Lead III instruments come in black and beige and feature custom Dead Cross decals, courtesy of The Black Moon Design (who’s previous clients include Dead Cross’ label Ipecac Records, alongside Bad Religion and The Locust).
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga
The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
Guitar World Magazine
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
Guitar World Magazine
Pickup LesLee is a retrofittable onboard tremolo effect that automates pickup switching for Hendrix-esque tones
The battery-free mod is compatible with existing pickups and hardware, and promises to preserve the usual functionality and feel of your guitar with some internal adjustments. For those of you who are after a tremolo pedal but simply cannot afford to sacrifice real estate on your already cramped pedalboard, Dutch guitar builder Pascal Stoffels may have the solution: the Pickup LesLee.
Guitar World Magazine
Jakub Zytecki proves why his ambient-meets-shred style is the future of guitar playing with genre-smashing new single Heart
The Polish guitar wizard blends sledgehammer eight-string riffs and mesmerizing clean tapping to dizzying effect. Polish guitar virtuoso Jakub Zytecki has unveiled new single Heart, the latest distillation of his boundary-pushing approach to guitar music. Heart has something for contemporary players of all stripes, replete with eight-string savagery, Whammy lead...
Guitar World Magazine
Dead & Company will end after their final tour next year
John Mayer, Bob Weir and their bandmates in the Grateful Dead offshoot will play a string of send-off shows in summer 2023. Dead & Company, the spin-off supergroup that features John Mayer and members of The Grateful Dead, have announced they will be disbanding next year. It’s also been revealed...
