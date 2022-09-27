Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Córdoba Stage review
All in, a great and pretty affordable stage-aimed guitar that’s no slouch when it comes to home recording. Neat, compact thinline design. Very good amplified sounds, especially at this price. Cons. - Our model had rough fret tops, though there is an easy fix. Amplifying any acoustic guitar, if...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
SoundLad Liverpool Scran review
- Food-themed controls dials are an acquired taste... But they soon make sense. SoundLad Liverpool’s Marc Dunn has form for having a hand in capturing amp-like drive. If you recall the Funny Little Boxes’ 1991 overdrive pedal we gave a glowing review, he played a key role in its development.
Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys share new song “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys have shared new song "Body Paint," the second single from the band's forthcoming album The Car. "Body Paint" follows "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball," released last month. Check out the new song below. The Car, first announced back in August, is due on October 21. The album...
Guitar World Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne was too drunk to recognise Randy Rhoads' talent when he first auditioned: “I thought, it’s never gonna work”
Fortunately, with a little hair of the dog, Ozzy steeled himself for Rhoads' rescheduled audition the following day, and the rest was history. Randy Rhoads remains one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, his leads in Quiet Riot and under Ozzy Osbourne indelibly scribbled into the heavy metal history books.
Guitar World Magazine
Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark
The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Guitar World Magazine
December 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
December 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
Guitar World Magazine
Fender partners with Johnny Marr for limited-edition Fever Dream Yellow version of his Jaguar signature model
Fender has reskinned Johnny Marr’s signature Jaguar electric guitar in a “highly limited color option," Fever Dream Yellow. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
CARS・
wfit.org
How Black bluegrass musician Arnold Shultz's forgotten legacy lives on in the genre today
To many, Bill Monroe is known as the father of bluegrass. But listen to his Blue Grass Boys and you’ll hear echoes of the man who mentored Monroe — fiddler and guitarist Arnold Shultz, the son of a formerly enslaved man from Ohio County, Kentucky. Shultz’s story is...
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joan Jett and Travis Barker perform Cherry Bomb with Foo Fighters in heartfelt tribute to “beautiful soul” Taylor Hawkins
Joan Jett played Cherry Bomb and shared memories of friend and former tour mate Taylor Hawkins last night (September 27), as she appeared at the LA tribute show for the Foo Fighters drummer. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per...
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
Guitar World Magazine
Walrus Audio completes a Five-States trifecta with new Eons fuzz pedal
Eons looks to let users dial in everything from well-rounded, traditional dirt to loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz tones with heaps of gain. In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.
guitar.com
Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review: A whole orchestra, plus a vanload of retro synths, in one box
There’s no such thing as too many effects pedals, but if we listed every stompbox in the current Electro-Harmonix range it would probably be longer than this review. Don’t these people ever rest?. The EHX of today is a two-headed monster, with old-school analogue tone machines still going...
