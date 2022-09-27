Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Make some noise this October with up to 25% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale
For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 25% off a range of music gear (opens in new tab) from the likes of Fender, Martin, Schecter, Taylor, and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch G5700 Lap Steel review
- The string spacing is slightly cramped. Back in the 1930s, the ‘electric Hawaiian’ guitar pretty much beat the ‘electric Spanish’ instrument to market. Post-war, the Spanish style began its ascendency and the lap steel became more niche. It differs from the later pedal steel in...
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the 2010s
What can we say about the 2010s for guitar? There were modern classics from some of rock’s biggest names – Metallica, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters, Slash – and by then emerging guitar heroes including Ghost, Gojira and a young American band with a sound straight out of the early '70s…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event
Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Red-hot blues guitar lessons you can learn from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons
Few players are able to more greatly embody a genre than Billy Gibbons and Texas blues. As lead vocalist and guitarist with ZZ Top, whose sound mixes muscular riffs, deep shuffle grooves and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, Billy and the band perfectly capture the ethos of Texas life. Born in Houston in...
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Walrus Audio completes a Five-States trifecta with new Eons fuzz pedal
Eons looks to let users dial in everything from well-rounded, traditional dirt to loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz tones with heaps of gain. In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mdou Moctar shred with Gina Gleason, Richard Fortus, Marc Ribot and Lee Ranaldo in the first ever D’Addario Extended Play jam
The "Hendrix of the Sahara" shared the stage with special guests to perform tracks from his dazzling 2021 album, Afrique Victime. D’Addario has announced its new Extended Play jam series – a program that sees electric guitar and acoustic guitar stars from all genres and generations join forces for extended performances fueled by D'Addario products.
Enter To Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Now
Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne was too drunk to recognise Randy Rhoads' talent when he first auditioned: “I thought, it’s never gonna work”
Fortunately, with a little hair of the dog, Ozzy steeled himself for Rhoads' rescheduled audition the following day, and the rest was history. Randy Rhoads remains one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, his leads in Quiet Riot and under Ozzy Osbourne indelibly scribbled into the heavy metal history books.
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga
The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Guitar World Magazine
Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention
Hardcore band and supergroup Dead Cross will auction off two custom Fender guitars in aid of suicide prevention and reproductive rights charities. The two Fender Player Lead III instruments come in black and beige and feature custom Dead Cross decals, courtesy of The Black Moon Design (who’s previous clients include Dead Cross’ label Ipecac Records, alongside Bad Religion and The Locust).
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joan Jett and Travis Barker perform Cherry Bomb with Foo Fighters in heartfelt tribute to “beautiful soul” Taylor Hawkins
Joan Jett played Cherry Bomb and shared memories of friend and former tour mate Taylor Hawkins last night (September 27), as she appeared at the LA tribute show for the Foo Fighters drummer. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Cliff Burton blend sweeping, Eddie Van Halen–esque hammer-ons with Hendrixian distorted runs in his final show with Metallica
This story on Cliff Burton's final gig with Metallica was originally printed in the November 2008 issue of Guitar World. The line "he played the performance of his life” is certainly a well-worn one, but it more than aptly describes the show Cliff Burton put on with Metallica at the Solnahallen in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 26, 1986.
Guitar World Magazine
December 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year. *Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Guitar World Magazine
Jakub Zytecki proves why his ambient-meets-shred style is the future of guitar playing with genre-smashing new single Heart
The Polish guitar wizard blends sledgehammer eight-string riffs and mesmerizing clean tapping to dizzying effect. Polish guitar virtuoso Jakub Zytecki has unveiled new single Heart, the latest distillation of his boundary-pushing approach to guitar music. Heart has something for contemporary players of all stripes, replete with eight-string savagery, Whammy lead...
Guitar World Magazine
How to play a pinch harmonic on guitar
Music is Win's Tyler Larson shares the secret to this essential ingredient in metal guitar playing. I still remember the first time I played a pinch harmonic. I was 15 years old, rocking out in my basement. I hit the face-melter note at the end of a sloppy pentatonic lick (hey, we all start somewhere) and a pinch harmonic rang out, startling me. It was an accident, of course, and I spent the next hour trying to figure out how to play a pinch harmonic. After trying and failing countless times, I wondered if there had simply been some kind of glitch or electronic anomaly with my amp that had somehow produced a squealing noise where my normal note should have been.
Comments / 1