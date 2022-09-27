Tigers had trouble getting started on Tuesday night. The Tigers had 4 aces on the match, led by Braner with 2 aces. Braner also put up 2 solo blocks on the match, along with 5 kills. Starkey had 3 kills on the match, and Shepherd had 2 kills on the match. Butler led the Tigers in digs with 4, followed by Shepherd with 3 digs. Butler and A. Albea both had 7 assists on the match. The Tigers passed a 1.45 on the match.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO