Tigers Varsity Volleyball falls to Brownsburg in 3
Tigers had trouble getting started on Tuesday night. The Tigers had 4 aces on the match, led by Braner with 2 aces. Braner also put up 2 solo blocks on the match, along with 5 kills. Starkey had 3 kills on the match, and Shepherd had 2 kills on the match. Butler led the Tigers in digs with 4, followed by Shepherd with 3 digs. Butler and A. Albea both had 7 assists on the match. The Tigers passed a 1.45 on the match.
LHS BOYS AND GIRLS SECTIONAL SOCCER SCHEDULES AND TICKET INFORMATION
IHSAA Girls Soccer 2A Sectional 26 Hosted by Guerin Catholic. Participating Schools: Bishop Chatard, Brebeuf Jesuit, Guerin Catholic, Lebanon, Speedway. Dates: Tuesday, October 4th Game 1: 6:00pm – Bishop Chatard vs. *Guerin Catholic. Thursday, October 6th Game 2: 5:30pm – Lebanon vs. *Speedway. Game 3: Following Game 2...
Congratulations to LHS Mark Arington: IIAAA District III Distinguished Award Winner
Congratulations to Lebanon’s Mark Arington for being named the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) District III Distinguished Service Award Winner. Mark has been a coach, volunteer, and has filled numerous positions assisting the Lebanon High School Athletic programs for over 22 years. During the past several years Mark...
