Category 3 Ian moves toward Florida, attractions announce closures ahead of Ian and mandatory storm evacuations in the Bay area

Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Images around Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Florida this week
Ian became a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and continues to strengthen as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will track toward the north-northeast, where it will bring significant impacts to the Florida Keys and the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Although there...
Bay News 9
Deaths 'in the hundreds' from Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, Sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
TAMPA, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Bay News 9
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
Bay News 9
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida
Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Tropical Storm Ian pulls away. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. Tropical Storm Warning (Peak winds: Through Thursday afternoon) Winds: 35-45 mph, gusts to 70. Rain: Additional rainfall around 1 inch.
Bay News 9
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Bay News 9
Gov. Greg Abbott sends aid to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
TEXAS — As Hurricane Ian, a now Catorgory 3 hurricane, approaches landfall in Florida, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends help. In a statement released by Gov. Abbott’s office Tuesday, he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Bay News 9
Wake County approves opioid settlement plan
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
Bay News 9
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup
DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
Bay News 9
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Bay News 9
Texans disagree on how to solve fentanyl crisis
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has cost the state billions of dollars. Its purpose is to address criminal activity along the border. The governor’s most recent target is fentanyl. Abbott was not available for an interview. But during a recent press conference, he...
Bay News 9
Lawmakers agree: More Texas kids need insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows that the Lone Star State had the highest children’s uninsured rate in the country last year. Nearly 12% of Texas kids don’t have coverage. That’s more than double the national average. “There are 400,000 eligible kids that we saw as...
Comments / 0