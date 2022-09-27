ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Category 3 Ian moves toward Florida, attractions announce closures ahead of Ian and mandatory storm evacuations in the Bay area

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Images around Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now

Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Major Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Florida this week

Ian became a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and continues to strengthen as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will track toward the north-northeast, where it will bring significant impacts to the Florida Keys and the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Although there...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sunset, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Send us your Hurricane Ian photos

TAMPA, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian

Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy

A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Cancer#Klystron 9#Hurricane Ian#The Kansas City Chiefs#Aya#Covi
Bay News 9

COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida

Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Tropical Storm Ian pulls away. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. Tropical Storm Warning (Peak winds: Through Thursday afternoon) Winds: 35-45 mph, gusts to 70. Rain: Additional rainfall around 1 inch.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Gov. Greg Abbott sends aid to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

TEXAS — As Hurricane Ian, a now Catorgory 3 hurricane, approaches landfall in Florida, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends help. In a statement released by Gov. Abbott’s office Tuesday, he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Wake County approves opioid settlement plan

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Bay News 9

Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup

DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

Texans disagree on how to solve fentanyl crisis

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has cost the state billions of dollars. Its purpose is to address criminal activity along the border. The governor’s most recent target is fentanyl. Abbott was not available for an interview. But during a recent press conference, he...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Lawmakers agree: More Texas kids need insurance

AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows that the Lone Star State had the highest children’s uninsured rate in the country last year. Nearly 12% of Texas kids don’t have coverage. That’s more than double the national average. “There are 400,000 eligible kids that we saw as...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy