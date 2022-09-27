ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ashley McBryde honors late songwriter Dennis Linde with ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿album

By Stephen Hubbard, Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review

Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Dennis Linde
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Joe Diffie
Person
John Osborne
American Songwriter

From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices

When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Abc Audio
American Songwriter

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lucy Dacus, Master of Covers, Takes on Two Carole King Gems

Lucy Dacus, a.k.a. Master of Covers, has finally dropped two renditions of Carole King songs she announced back in January: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” Included as a seven-inch single to an archival King live album released via Third Man Records, Dacus puts her own elegant indie spin on the Tapestry classics. You can hear the criminally underrated “Home Again” above, a live performance of it here, and, of course, “It’s Too Late” below. “When I listened to Tapestry from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad — it just...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to make another album

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to make another album. The future of the band has been uncertain following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. Foo Fighters cancelled all their scheduled gigs following the loss and have avoided discussing plans beyond a pair of tribute concerts for Hawkins.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Look at Paul and Linda McCartney’s Musical Partnership

Saturday, September 24 marks Linda McCartney’s birthday. The famed photographer, activist, and singer who acted as both a muse to her husband Paul McCartney and helped see his vision through died at age 56 after a long battle with breast cancer. Her memory lives on in the collaboration she made with her husband as a solo artist and the frontman of Wings.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy