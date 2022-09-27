Ashley McBryde honors late songwriter Dennis Linde with ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿album

Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review
Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Joy Oladokun For Soulful “Sweet Symphony”
Aside from Chris Stapleton being arguably the greatest singer/songwriter in mainstream country music, the man has also been featured in a number of impressive duets over the past couple of years. We’ve seen the guy team up with Santana for an epic duet titled “Joy,” Tom Morello for “The War...
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Tom Petty’s Daughter Said George Harrison Was ‘Something Special’ in Her Dad’s Life
Tom Petty and George Harrison became close friends. Petty's daughter explained that Harrison was someone very special in her dad's life.
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Kendell Marvel Drops Third Studio Album, ‘Come On Sunshine’
If you’ve been in search of an authentic, tell it like it is storyteller in country music and you haven’t listened to Kendell Marvel, it’s about time to go ahead and get on that train, because Marvel is about as real as it gets. Every song the...
Lucy Dacus, Master of Covers, Takes on Two Carole King Gems
Lucy Dacus, a.k.a. Master of Covers, has finally dropped two renditions of Carole King songs she announced back in January: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” Included as a seven-inch single to an archival King live album released via Third Man Records, Dacus puts her own elegant indie spin on the Tapestry classics. You can hear the criminally underrated “Home Again” above, a live performance of it here, and, of course, “It’s Too Late” below. “When I listened to Tapestry from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad — it just...
Billy Strings Covering Pearl Jam’s “In Hiding” Is Near Perfection
Nailing a cover is one thing, but being able to add your own spin on a song shows the true talent of a musician. Billy Strings does just that. I am a BIG fan of his time on the road with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. The content is just PREMIUM.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Billboard
ASCAP Foundation Launches Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award for Emerging Songwriters
The ASCAP Foundation has established a new award to honor songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose most famous songs include “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “The Way We Were” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”. The ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award...
NME
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to make another album
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to make another album. The future of the band has been uncertain following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. Foo Fighters cancelled all their scheduled gigs following the loss and have avoided discussing plans beyond a pair of tribute concerts for Hawkins.
A Look at Paul and Linda McCartney’s Musical Partnership
Saturday, September 24 marks Linda McCartney’s birthday. The famed photographer, activist, and singer who acted as both a muse to her husband Paul McCartney and helped see his vision through died at age 56 after a long battle with breast cancer. Her memory lives on in the collaboration she made with her husband as a solo artist and the frontman of Wings.
musictimes.com
Kurt Cobain Auction: Late Legend’s Other Guitar to Be Sold After 1st One Bagged MILLIONS
Kurt Cobain's left-handed Competition Lake placid blue finish guitar featured in the music video of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was previously sold for millions of dollars and another instrument owned by the late legend is now up for sale at an auction again; how much would it cost?. According to...
guitar.com
Watch the trailer for a new docuseries about music producer and murderer Phil Spector
A new documentary series about the famed music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector will hit screens this November, telling the story of the murder of Lana Clarkson and Spector’s conviction. Spector, a four-part Showtime series directed by Sheena M Joyce and Don Argott and featuring music by Imagine...
The Beatles’ Hit 1 Club Owner Called ‘Organ Grinder Music’
Paul McCartney had someone call one of The Beatles’ signature hit songs “organ grinder music” when he played it for him.
startattle.com
Madison Hughes The Voice 2022 Audition “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” Bob Dylan, Season 22
Madison Hughes performs “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Madison Hughes performs Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Madison Hughes The Voice Audition. Contestant:...
