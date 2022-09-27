Ashley McBryde honors late songwriter Dennis Linde with ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿album

Lucy Dacus, a.k.a. Master of Covers, has finally dropped two renditions of Carole King songs she announced back in January: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” Included as a seven-inch single to an archival King live album released via Third Man Records, Dacus puts her own elegant indie spin on the Tapestry classics. You can hear the criminally underrated “Home Again” above, a live performance of it here, and, of course, “It’s Too Late” below. “When I listened to Tapestry from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad — it just...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO