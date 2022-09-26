ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSUN women’s soccer falls to rival CSU Fullerton

For CSUN women’s soccer, no rivalry in the Big West Conference has more history than the one with CSU Fullerton. So far, CSUN has been on the unlucky side of the coin. Of the last nine games against the Titans, the Matadors have only managed to win two and tie once.
