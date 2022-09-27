Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
VIDEO: AFA expects air cargo capacity challenges to continue
Brandon Fried, executive director, Airforwarders Association, tells Air Cargo News that capacity challenges in air cargo are set to be around for a while longer. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028…. CargoAi launches CO2 Efficiency...
aircargonews.net
Air cargo priorities: sustainability, modernisation, safety and people
IATA highlighted sustainability, modernisation, safety and people as four priorities to build resilience and strengthen air cargo’s post-pandemic prospects. Outlined at the 15th World Cargo Symposium (WCS), which opened in London today, the priorities are:. Achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Continuing to modernise processes. Finding better solutions...
freightwaves.com
Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air
Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
Kitty Hawk Failed To Develop a US Federal Aviation Regulations Category 103 Ultralight Aircraft
The aviation start-up founded by Google founder Larry Page is being closed. There have been problems before. Hard landing: Kitty Hawk has failed and stopped working. The company, founded by Larry Page, wanted to build an aircraft that anyone could fly without a license after a little training.
Aviation International News
Bombardier's Challenger 3500 Enters Service
Bombardier’s next-generation Challenger—the Model 3500—has entered service, the Montreal-based OEM announced today. Launch customer Les Goldberg, the chairman and CEO of Technology Entertainment Partners, will take delivery of the super-midsize business jet later this year after it makes some public and private appearances, including next month at 2022 NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida, a Bombardier spokeswoman told AIN.
msn.com
Startup Northern Pacific Airways unveils its Boeing 757 cabin
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Northern Pacific Airways hasn’t taken flight yet, but we now know what the cabins of its Boeing 757 fleet will look like. Last...
mrobusinesstoday.com
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
mrobusinesstoday.com
SR Technics to support Garuda Indonesia CFM56-7B Engine for Boeing 737 fleet
The contract will allow SR Technics and Garuda Indonesia to explore areas of cooperation by providing the best quality service in engine support for B737NGs. SR Technics, an engine MRO service provider, has signed a multi-year CFM56-7B Engine Support contract with PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The engines’ power the PT Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. The contract will allow SR Technics and Garuda Indonesia to explore areas of cooperation by providing the best quality service in engine support for B737NGs.
A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight
Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
aircargonews.net
Saudia Cargo extends ULD partnership with Unilode
Source: Saudia Cargo, unilode - Above L-R Teddy Zebitz and Ross Marino. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028. Unilode, a specialist in outsourced ULD management, repair and digital services, was awarded the supply and management of...
aircargonews.net
Saudia Cargo to work with IATA on CEIV-Pharma Certification
Source: Saudi Cargo - L to R: Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services. Saudia Cargo is to work with IATA on gaining its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification for safe and secure air transport and handling of pharma shipments.
Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
MONTREAL/CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing (BA.N) to Airbus (AIR.PA).
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics
Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
aircargonews.net
CargoAi launches CO2 Efficiency Score
CargoAi has launched its CO2 Efficiency Score in response to growing market need for greater visibility on CO2 emissions. Within its real-time Cargo2ZERO suite of solutions the new shipment emissions calculator enables freight forwarders to make informed green choices when booking online as well as engage in data driven conversation with their own customers.
Flying Magazine
Aircraft Values Have Skyrocketed; Are You Underinsured?
This post is brought to you by our partners at Sunset Aviation Insurance. In fact, piston aircraft hull values have increased more than both turboprops (+29 percent) and business jets (+24 percent). Many pilots are aware that hull values have been increasing, but aren’t aware it’s at an unprecedented rate. This trend leaves many owners asking, “Do I have financial exposure in the event of an accident or storm damage?”
aircargonews.net
Air cargo not out of the eye of the storm yet
Marco Bloeman, managing director at Seabury Cargo, spoke about air cargo market dynamics at the IATA WCS. Photo: IATA. Air cargo demand is softening as capacity is recovering, according to new analysis. Speaking at the 2022 IATA Word Cargo Symposium (WCS) opening plenary, Marco Bloeman, managing director at Seabury Cargo,...
aircargonews.net
Sao Paolo’s GRU Airport becomes strategic member of Pharma.Aero
Sao Paolo’s GRU Airport in Brazil has becomes a strategic airport member of Pharma.Aero, representing the East South America region. The GRU Cargo Complex is the largest airport logistics facility in Latin America, and Brazilia’s number one pharma hub with the largest airport cold storage facilities in the region.
aircargonews.net
VIDEO: IBS software targets air cargo
IBS Software is focusing on integrated logistics and digitalisation to grow its business in the air cargo space. Ashok Rajan, senior VP and head of cargo and logistics solutions, spoke to Air Cargo News at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) to explain its approach. Ashok Rajan, Senior VP &...
aircargonews.net
Survey highlights challenges facing Dangerous Goods transport by air
Greater process consistency, increased automation and more reliable data are required to maintain the safe and secure transport of dangerous goods (DG) by air, currently around 1.25m shipments per year. A new survey has underscored the need to facilitate those changes as e-commerce and the presence of lithium batteries in...
