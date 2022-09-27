Read full article on original website
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
WATCH: Bear Goes From Perfectly Calm to Charging Full Speed in Terrifying Clip
Bears aren’t known for their grace, however, we can definitely applaud them on their agility as one mama bear was caught in a video going from a completely calm state to a full-on charge. Check out the intense clip below. @breannarosemusic #bear #mama #run #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Creepy and...
EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries
A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant
Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
Man Films Black Bear Walking Right Up to Him, Hanging Out on Porch: VIDEO
It’s almost as if this one black bear is a member of the family as a video shows the massive wild animal sauntering up onto a porch and chilling for a bit. The bear was even calm as the home’s human resident filmed the event, documenting the amazing experience.
Humans Are No Match For This Sprinting Robot
A new world record for the 100m dash has been set by a little box on legs named "Cassie." This makes Cassie — invented by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by Agility Robotics — the current fastest bipedal robot in the world. As the video for the record-breaking run shows, Cassie is able to maintain balance and speed while trotting along at a comfortable (in as much as a robot can be comfortable) pace from start to finish.
yankodesign.com
These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape
Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
NME
‘Goat Simulator 3’ comes to ‘Fortnite’ with a “half goat/half human” outfit
Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have announced a crossover between Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite, which will see the former’s four-legged protagonist join the battle royale as an outfit. From today (September 29) until September 29 2023, anyone who buys any edition of Goat Simulator 3 via the...
Freethink
China has discovered a brand new moon mineral
China is now the third nation to discover a new moon mineral, and it contains an element that could one day power successful nuclear fusion — the holy grail for near-limitless clean energy. Pay dirt: Minerals are naturally occurring crystals that are made of elements. Earth is home to...
happygamer.com
Valheim’s Building Engine, You Can Create Impressive Constructions, But The Game Would Be Better If There Were More Types Of Stone To Choose From
In Valheim, players have access to a wide variety of timber structures but fewer stone ones. The combination of survival and building mechanisms in Valheim’s February 2021 release has captivated millions of players. The game’s players can acquire resources and construct their houses, bases, and equipment in an endlessly rewarding loop.
‘We Are Not Rich:' A Couple Share One Money Tip That Lets Them Travel Full Time — on Land and Sea
"What if I were to die tomorrow, what would you do for the rest of your life?" That's what Malaysian Samantha Khoo asked her Singaporean husband Rene Sullivan in 2017, when he came home late from a long day of work. "It was really sudden and it took me some...
Phys.org
Armored worm reveals the ancestry of three major animal groups
An international team of scientists, including from the Universities of Bristol and Oxford, and the Natural History Museum, have discovered that a well-preserved, fossilized worm dating from 518 million years ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. Measuring half-an-inch long, the fossil worm—named Wufengella and unearthed...
NME
‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle
Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
This lighthouse survival game will test your base-building skills with tsunamis
Make tough choices as you keep a crew of animal inhabitants healthy and happy in the free prologue of Diluvian Winds.
