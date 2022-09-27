Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.

