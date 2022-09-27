ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered

How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries

A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
Jax Hudur

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
SlashGear

Humans Are No Match For This Sprinting Robot

A new world record for the 100m dash has been set by a little box on legs named "Cassie." This makes Cassie — invented by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by Agility Robotics — the current fastest bipedal robot in the world. As the video for the record-breaking run shows, Cassie is able to maintain balance and speed while trotting along at a comfortable (in as much as a robot can be comfortable) pace from start to finish.
yankodesign.com

These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape

Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
Freethink

China has discovered a brand new moon mineral

China is now the third nation to discover a new moon mineral, and it contains an element that could one day power successful nuclear fusion — the holy grail for near-limitless clean energy. Pay dirt: Minerals are naturally occurring crystals that are made of elements. Earth is home to...
happygamer.com

Valheim’s Building Engine, You Can Create Impressive Constructions, But The Game Would Be Better If There Were More Types Of Stone To Choose From

In Valheim, players have access to a wide variety of timber structures but fewer stone ones. The combination of survival and building mechanisms in Valheim’s February 2021 release has captivated millions of players. The game’s players can acquire resources and construct their houses, bases, and equipment in an endlessly rewarding loop.
Phys.org

Armored worm reveals the ancestry of three major animal groups

An international team of scientists, including from the Universities of Bristol and Oxford, and the Natural History Museum, have discovered that a well-preserved, fossilized worm dating from 518 million years ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. Measuring half-an-inch long, the fossil worm—named Wufengella and unearthed...
NME

‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
