mynews13.com
Tampa family deals with damage caused by Hurricane Ian
Much of the Gulf Coast waited as Hurricane Ian changed track throughout the week before making landfall in southwest Florida in the Fort Myers and Naples area Wednesday. Hurricane Ian created a lot of damage across the state. Many families woke up Thursday to assess the storm's impact on their...
mynews13.com
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
mynews13.com
Interview: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses severe impacts of Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Spectrum Bay News 9 for a Zoom interview on Wednesday evening to provide an update on the county’s response to Hurricane Ian. Judd said deputies are responding to emergency calls now, adding that winds are so high that...
