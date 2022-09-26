ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

mynews13.com

Tampa family deals with damage caused by Hurricane Ian

Much of the Gulf Coast waited as Hurricane Ian changed track throughout the week before making landfall in southwest Florida in the Fort Myers and Naples area Wednesday. Hurricane Ian created a lot of damage across the state. Many families woke up Thursday to assess the storm's impact on their...
TAMPA, FL
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties

FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
POLK COUNTY, FL

