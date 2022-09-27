ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses. Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.
Latest plans to improve Ann Arbor roadways released

Ann Arbor officials have revealed their latest version of a plan to redesign a portion of Hill and State streets. Work on the proposal started in January and is now 80% designed. The project’s manager, Theresa Bridges, says the proposal includes improvements to the water infrastructure under the road, new...
The Ann Arbor News

Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
The Ann Arbor News

Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Election 2022: Theis, Genso in 4-way race for 22nd District state senate seat

Democrat Jordan Genso, Republican Lana Theis, Libertarian Jon Elgas and U.S. Taxpayer Party candidate Victoria McCasey are all vying for the 22nd District state senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 22nd District includes Brighton, Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, Hamburg Township, Howell, Whitmore Lake, Fenton and Holly. Hometown...
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary

ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
