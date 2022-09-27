Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses. Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.
wemu.org
Group receives $3.5M grant toward Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail effort
The organization that aims to connect a hiking and biking trail across Washtenaw County has received a $3.5 million matching grant. It’s the largest gift the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative has ever received. The grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will be split up between two pathway...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
wemu.org
Latest plans to improve Ann Arbor roadways released
Ann Arbor officials have revealed their latest version of a plan to redesign a portion of Hill and State streets. Work on the proposal started in January and is now 80% designed. The project’s manager, Theresa Bridges, says the proposal includes improvements to the water infrastructure under the road, new...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan president pens letter to Jewish community following antisemitic incident off-campus
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman wrote a letter expressing solidarity for the university’s Jewish community after antisemitic fliers were placed on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods on Sunday. The fliers were placed ahead of the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New...
Ann Arbor residents find antisemitic propaganda tossed across neighborhoods
It appears a group known for spreading conspiracy theories and propaganda that targets Jewish communities is behind the plastic baggies being tossed onto driveways. In each bag are four papers...
Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti Township has no plans to address license plate readers anytime soon
License plate readers – or LPR’s – have been banned by the City of Ypsilanti. But next door, in Ypsilanti Township, the traffic cameras that photograph every vehicle that passes by aren’t on the agenda. At the last Board of Trustees meeting, a group of Ypsilanti...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Ann Arbor, Novi make Fortune's Top 10 Best Places to Live for Families
Two cities in Southeast Michigan earned top rankings for being the best towns to raise children and care for aging parents in Fortune’s Best Places to Live for Families in 2022, the publication released on Wednesday.
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: Theis, Genso in 4-way race for 22nd District state senate seat
Democrat Jordan Genso, Republican Lana Theis, Libertarian Jon Elgas and U.S. Taxpayer Party candidate Victoria McCasey are all vying for the 22nd District state senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 22nd District includes Brighton, Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, Hamburg Township, Howell, Whitmore Lake, Fenton and Holly. Hometown...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get free first aid kits, Narcan at these two pop-ups in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Two local organizations will be hosting two community pop-ups in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti for residents to collect free first aid kits and life-saving Naloxone, also known as Narcan. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is administered as either a nasal spray...
Here’s who is running for a new Ypsilanti-area Michigan House seat in November
YPSILANTI, MI - After voters winnowed a crowded Democratic primary field in August, they will see a Democratic township trustee and a repeat GOP contender on the ballot in November for a new Michigan House of Representatives seat covering the Ypsilanti area. Democratic Ypsilanti Township Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr. will...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
