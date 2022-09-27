Read full article on original website
Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
Jameis Winston Absent From Saints Practice in London
New Orleans reportedly made a notable change with their quarterbacks at practice.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are ready to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still don't know where they'll be playing on Sunday night, but they do know that they have a tall task ahead of them as they prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With hurricane Ian making landfall in Tampa,...
Byron Leftwich Has Blunt Take On What’s Ailing Tom Brady, Bucs Offense
The Buccaneers are 2-1 and atop of the NFC South to start the 2022 NFL season, but Tampa Bay’s issues are offense are clear to see. The team has averaged 17 points per game, and Tom Brady has only averaged 224.3 passing yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Jameis Winston News
The New Orleans Saints may have to play this weekend without Jameis Winston. For the second day in a row, Winston was not present during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton took the first-team reps during his absence. Winston is currently dealing...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited in practice
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Kamara was limited all of last week and still managed to suit up, so we may see a similar pattern ahead of Week 4. He saw 70 percent of the snaps in his first game back and should see similar usage against the Vikings. He will likely see a questionable tag heading into Sunday morning's contest, so have some sort of plan in case you need to make any last-minute lineup changes. Kamara is currently the RB14 for Week 4, according to FantasyPros ECR.
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
Jonathan Taylor (toe) returns to practice Thursday
Taylor missed practice for the first time in his NFL career Wednesday. The star running back has struggled over the last two weeks and is looking to get back on track against the Titans in Week 4. It will be worth monitoring his status on the injury report for the next few days, but all signs point to Taylor likely suiting up in Week 4.
Xavier Rhodes signs with the Buffalo Bills
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to help fill the holes in their injury-riddled defense. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bills were without three Pro Bowl-caliber defenders in CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in...
Josh Hader blows save Tuesday on passed ball vs. Dodgers
Hader allowed a hit and a walk, along with an unearned run. With two on and two outs, Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro allowed a passed ball, allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the 9th. It wasn't Hader's finest outing, but it's also hard to completely put this on him. He has pitched much better the last few weeks and should be reliable over the last week of the season.
Saints: Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas 2nd-Straight Day of Missing Practice
The New Orleans Saints starters missed a second-straight day of practice.
Brian Hoyer expected to start Week 4
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to be the starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mac Jones is considered day-to-day but is not expected to be able to start this weekend against Green Bay, opening the door for longtime veteran Brian Hoyer to get the nod for Week 4. Jones being out downgrades the fantasy values of DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor but could be a boost for the targets in the middle of the field. Hoyer is not a recommended option for Week 4, regardless of format.
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas’ Week 4 status in serious doubt after latest development
The New Orleans Saints are currently in London preparing for a UK showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But, it appears they might be without their starting quarterback and a top wide receiver. Both Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas didn’t practice on Thursday due to injuries. Via Stacey...
Fantasy Football Kicker Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (Week 4)
The first three weeks of the season have not been kind to more than a few first-round picks. Austin Ekeler has yet to score a touchdown, Jonathan Taylor posted back-to-back dud weeks after starting off strong Week 1, and Christian McCaffrey has not returned to his pre-injury dominant form. The...
