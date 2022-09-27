ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Vikings#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Jameis Winston News

The New Orleans Saints may have to play this weekend without Jameis Winston. For the second day in a row, Winston was not present during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton took the first-team reps during his absence. Winston is currently dealing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited in practice

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Kamara was limited all of last week and still managed to suit up, so we may see a similar pattern ahead of Week 4. He saw 70 percent of the snaps in his first game back and should see similar usage against the Vikings. He will likely see a questionable tag heading into Sunday morning's contest, so have some sort of plan in case you need to make any last-minute lineup changes. Kamara is currently the RB14 for Week 4, according to FantasyPros ECR.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday

Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Taylor (toe) returns to practice Thursday

Taylor missed practice for the first time in his NFL career Wednesday. The star running back has struggled over the last two weeks and is looking to get back on track against the Titans in Week 4. It will be worth monitoring his status on the injury report for the next few days, but all signs point to Taylor likely suiting up in Week 4.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Xavier Rhodes signs with the Buffalo Bills

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to help fill the holes in their injury-riddled defense. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bills were without three Pro Bowl-caliber defenders in CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Josh Hader blows save Tuesday on passed ball vs. Dodgers

Hader allowed a hit and a walk, along with an unearned run. With two on and two outs, Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro allowed a passed ball, allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the 9th. It wasn't Hader's finest outing, but it's also hard to completely put this on him. He has pitched much better the last few weeks and should be reliable over the last week of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Brian Hoyer expected to start Week 4

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to be the starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mac Jones is considered day-to-day but is not expected to be able to start this weekend against Green Bay, opening the door for longtime veteran Brian Hoyer to get the nod for Week 4. Jones being out downgrades the fantasy values of DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor but could be a boost for the targets in the middle of the field. Hoyer is not a recommended option for Week 4, regardless of format.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Kicker Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (Week 4)

The first three weeks of the season have not been kind to more than a few first-round picks. Austin Ekeler has yet to score a touchdown, Jonathan Taylor posted back-to-back dud weeks after starting off strong Week 1, and Christian McCaffrey has not returned to his pre-injury dominant form. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy