New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Kamara was limited all of last week and still managed to suit up, so we may see a similar pattern ahead of Week 4. He saw 70 percent of the snaps in his first game back and should see similar usage against the Vikings. He will likely see a questionable tag heading into Sunday morning's contest, so have some sort of plan in case you need to make any last-minute lineup changes. Kamara is currently the RB14 for Week 4, according to FantasyPros ECR.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO