Brain Dead and Dickies Are Treating Workwear Like a Blank Canvas
Collaboration is a crucial part of Brain Dead's DNA. Founders Kyle Ng and Ed Davis work across category with brands like The North Face but also LA vegan food chain Burgerlords to create experiences and tell stories. The practice stems from Ng's background in film school and as a director.
Meet Le Mans, a 295-Foot Superyacht Concept Inspired by the Classic Racecars of the 1970s
The 24 hours of Le Mans has long been a source of inspiration for automotive designers, and, evidently, the legendary endurance race can be a muse for naval engineers, too. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 Concepts has just unveiled a new superyacht concept that takes cues from the classic four-wheelers on the Mulsanne straight throughout the ‘70s. The 295-footer, christened simply Le Mans, sports a sleek exterior and smooth, clean lines directly inspired by the aerodynamic sports cars of the era. The vessel is finished in a three-color paint scheme—a racing livery, if you will—with a bright white covering the majority...
CARS・
Super Rare Real-Deal Lotus Super-Seven Selling on Bring A Trailer
Lotus has been a company known for their incredible performance on the rally racing circuit for many decades because of their superior car design compared to some of their off-roading competitors. Beyond dirt tracks, of course, they also have many successes in the road racing world, giving them a great perspective on how to make a car fast and utilitarian without breaking the bank. A really good example of this is the 1962 Lotus Super Seven which had great performance, a small frame, and some iconic styling to create an unforgettable competitor on the racing track. This particular Super Seven is one that has been kept up in great condition and still boasts some truly impressive performance numbers even by today's standards.
Ferrari’s Gorgeous New One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s
If you’re splurging on a one-off Ferrari, you might as well go all out. That’s exactly what the owner of the new SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the powerful 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars. Like the Special Projects team’s previous one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its anonymous owner. The collector reportedly wanted a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s mid-century track dominance. Specifically, the 1955 410 S race car that was...
CARS・
Buck Mason's Best-Selling Carry-On Suit Now Comes in Corduroy
This past summer, I not-so-proudly confessed that it was Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit that convinced me I should get dressed up again more often... and, for starters, for the first time in a long time. It's not that I've been a slob per se, and personal style is, well, personal style — even if your personal style is sweatpants and a stained T-shirt. (It works for some folks.) I've just grown accustomed to my paint splattered shorts and faded black hoodie.
Rapha's New Weather-Proof MTB Jacket Is Ready to Take on the Rain
Mountain biking in the fall and winter can be a stunning visual and tactile experience: the leaves are changing color, the dirt is just right after a long rain and cool, brisk weather maintains a sort of freshness it's hard to come by in the sweltering summer months. However, fall...
Score the All-Black Golf Clubs of Your Dreams for 20% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Golf is a game of skill above all else. But we'd be lying if we said we didn't care about how we look when we hit the links, and that includes the set of clubs we choose. As it turns out, you can have both style and substance in a pretty economical package — so long as you're smart enough to hop on the Stix Flash Sale and score 20 percent off the brand's suite of all-black clubs.
GOLF・
Down Goes Denim. Why Chinos Are Mounting a Major Comeback
Although they've been labeled stale and sterile in the past, chinos, the khaki-colored pants beloved by everyone from Paul Newman to Mark Ronson, are having a hell of a year, thanks in no small part to J.Crew and its Giant-Fit Chino. The pant is popular — so much so that I wrote an entire trend piece about it, explaining what it is, who designed it and why the wide-leg pants have been backordered since early August.
