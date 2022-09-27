Lotus has been a company known for their incredible performance on the rally racing circuit for many decades because of their superior car design compared to some of their off-roading competitors. Beyond dirt tracks, of course, they also have many successes in the road racing world, giving them a great perspective on how to make a car fast and utilitarian without breaking the bank. A really good example of this is the 1962 Lotus Super Seven which had great performance, a small frame, and some iconic styling to create an unforgettable competitor on the racing track. This particular Super Seven is one that has been kept up in great condition and still boasts some truly impressive performance numbers even by today's standards.

