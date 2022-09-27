ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 Pro leak suggests it won’t worry Apple

Just a day ago we saw a full specs leak for the Google Pixel 7, and now the source of that is back with a similarly complete leak for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s a similarly disappointing one too. Yogesh Brar – a leaker with a solid...
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now get a taste of Android 13

Samsung has opened its One UI 5 beta program to the Galaxy S20. Samsung has opened up the One UI 5 beta program to Galaxy S20 owners. The beta includes all of the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made for the Galaxy S22 series. At the...
Phone Arena

Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?

It's now been nearly 11 months since the launch of the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, which were meant to be "Android's iPhone". We (and by "we" I mean me) were expecting a duo of flagship devices that can do everything more expensive phones from Samsung and Apple could do, but just as reliably (if not even more reliably) and at a better price!
Android Authority

New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
Android Authority

A recent update has disrupted texting for some Galaxy S22 users

Reports are claiming Samsung's September update has caused S22 devices to stop receiving texts. Samsung recently released its September security update for the Galaxy S22. After the update, some users are reporting that texting on carrier-locked models is broken. The bug appears to only be affecting S22 owners in the...
Android Authority

An error is preventing some people from using Google Wallet

Google Wallet has started running into an error that's preventing users from sending mobile payments. Some people are reporting that they are unable to use Google Wallet. The root cause of the issue is an error that claims the device is rooted or running uncertified software. The software in question...
Android Authority

A Pixel Watch randomly attempted to pair with someone's phone at a mall

A Pixel Watch randomly tried to pair with a stranger's phone. Google has started to send the Pixel Watch to retail stores. One mallgoer in Australia received a random Fast Pair notification to set up a Pixel Watch. The notification also confirmed that a device app is needed for setup.
Android Authority

Intel wants to help make Windows play friendly with both Android and iOS

The Intel Unison app looks to solve the problem with phone to PC connections. Intel is working on an app that will allow Android and iOS users to connect their phones to Windows PCs. The app will allow your PC to do everything from making calls to receiving notifications. Intel...
laptopmag.com

iPhone 15 'Ultra' leak reveals a major camera upgrade

Just after the release of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, rumors of an iPhone 15 "Ultra" being Apple's next big flagship phone have started to catch fire. Now, a new leak points to an additional feature the "Ultra" will have over the standard iPhone 15 and Pro models.
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 Ultra uncovered

S23 Ultra renders and a lovely Coolio video are highlights today. 🌻 Hey there! It’s getting brighter and brighter in the mornings, so Spring has definitely sprung. I need to actually get out and take more photos for AA’s Wallpaper Wednesday feature. This is the Galaxy S23...
Phone Arena

Check out Google's new Pixel 7 Pro design video

On October 6th, Google will introduce the new Pixel 7 series and turn the page on what was an uneven but eventful year for the Pixel 6 line. Software updates that were delayed, maddening connectivity issues that made the phones as useful for communications as a candy bar, and a slow and laggy under-display fingerprint scanner were some of the issues that users had to put up with.
