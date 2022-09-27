ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
U.S. POLITICS
McKnight's

Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis

Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
HEALTH SERVICES
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Astro
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement

A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Radiation Treatment#Radiation Oncologist#Community Health#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Artemis#Congress#Cms
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
SOCIAL SECURITY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy