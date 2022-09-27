Read full article on original website
Related
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
McKnight's
Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis
Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
Motley Fool
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?
Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security...
10 States That Receive the Least Social Security
The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days
Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?
So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
CNET
How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement
A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ
Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Comments / 1