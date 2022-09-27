Read full article on original website
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Freddie Freeman's 10th-inning hit sends Dodgers past Padres
Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single to center with one out in the 10th inning on Wednesday, giving the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. Freeman's career-high 192nd hit of the season, off Padres reliever Steven Wilson (4-2), drove...
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live on September 29
On September 29 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports San Diego and SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. When: September 29 at 9:40 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market...
Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
