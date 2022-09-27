ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman's 10th-inning hit sends Dodgers past Padres

Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single to center with one out in the 10th inning on Wednesday, giving the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. Freeman's career-high 192nd hit of the season, off Padres reliever Steven Wilson (4-2), drove...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

