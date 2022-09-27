Get rid of the union and those crt sexual teaching and you’ll have more teachers. We don’t need democrats paid teacher unions causing problems with our kids education
You couldn’t pay me to teach. Awful what they have to put up with, practically need to wear a flak jacket, dam shame. They are not paid what they are worth.
No wonder why no one wants to teach. Parents NOT doing their jobs AT ALL. Teachers told to teach a bunch of BS that’s not right. Many teachers have morals and can’t teach some of the stuff they are being forced to teach.
Comments / 15