Power outages reported across the Lowcountry Friday
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing power outages as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina. This page will be updated often with current numbers. Last update: 8:20 a.m. Dominion Energy (Number indicates customers):. Charleston County: 169. Colleton County: 9. An outage map can be viewed here....
Gov. Henry McMaster to hold Hurricane Ian briefing at 12:30 this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — At 12:30 this afternoon, Governor McMaster and sate officials will hold a media briefing on Hurricane Ian. Along with states officials McMAster will update the public on how Hurricane Ian has affected South Carolina. The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. McMaster was joined by state officials for a briefing Thursday at 4 p.m.to update the public on Tropical Storm Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning...
Hurricane Ian to make third landfall in Lowcountry by afternoon
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Overnight, Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen ahead of its third landfall, expected Friday afternoon in South Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties until noon Friday. Those areas include North Charleston and downtown Charleston. With ocean temperatures remaining...
Parts of the Lowcountry experiencing flooding & road closures Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As hurricane Ian hits South Carolina parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing road closures and flooding. This page will be updated often with current road closures as the storm develops. Last update: was at 10:25 a.m. Flash flood warnings are in effect from Charleston to...
SC governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster held press conference with state emergency management officials on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. During the press conference, Gov. McMaster announced that a State of Emergency was in effect for South Carolina. View the full press conference in the embedded video player below...
DeSantis says officials 'absolutely expect to have mortality' from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Thursday night about the latest on Hurricane Ian's impact on the southwestern and central portions of the state, saying he and officials "absolutely expect" there will be deaths to report. The governor said they will likely know a confirmed...
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. declared a State of Emergency for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants hitting N.C. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also issued a State of Emergency for South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, activating...
While storm preparations continue, some drainage ditches in Charleston are left neglected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drainage ditches are important for keeping Lowcountry neighborhoods above water. While crews work to make sure those drains are well maintained and ready for storms, the ditches in people's backyards can often remain overlooked. Isaac Washington says in all the years he has been in...
Hurricane Ian track moving farther north; Lowcountry still set to feel effects
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ian remains a Category 1 hurricane as of midnight Friday. While the storm was initially anticipated to make landfall between Charleston and Horry County, much of the cone has now moved north and out of the Lowcountry. However, tropical storm impacts will still be felt...
LIST: Lowcountry cities, towns offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
Hurricane Warnings in effect for the Lowcountry coast
The National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Warnings for the South Carolina coast. This includes Beaufort, Charleston, coastal Colleton and Georgetown counties. This is because hurricane conditions will be likely as Ian moves toward the Lowcountry Friday. Winds could gust over 74 mph, especially along the coast. Tropical Storm Warnings...
'We are fully prepared:' Gov. McMaster holds Hurricane Ian briefing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday. McMaster and other state officials addressed the potential impacts the storm could bring to the Palmetto State. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. "We are fully prepared for whatever comes," McMaster...
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the majority of the Lowcountry. The watch is in effect until 11:12 a.m. Friday in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, and Jasper counties. It was issued at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Tropical Storm, not hurricane conditions, are likely within...
"We're ready": Red Cross sending volunteers across the Southeast, saving resources for Ian
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- As Hurricane Ian trudges through the Southeast, the Red Cross is ready. "Just protect yourself. Be smart," said Rod Tolbert, CEO of the Red Cross South Carolina branch. As Hurricane Ian is expected to have some impact on South Carolina, resources are on the move. "Right...
