Georgia State

abcnews4.com

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry Friday

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing power outages as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina. This page will be updated often with current numbers. Last update: 8:20 a.m. Dominion Energy (Number indicates customers):. Charleston County: 169. Colleton County: 9. An outage map can be viewed here....
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. McMaster was joined by state officials for a briefing Thursday at 4 p.m.to update the public on Tropical Storm Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning...
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian to make third landfall in Lowcountry by afternoon

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Overnight, Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen ahead of its third landfall, expected Friday afternoon in South Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties until noon Friday. Those areas include North Charleston and downtown Charleston. With ocean temperatures remaining...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Parts of the Lowcountry experiencing flooding & road closures Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As hurricane Ian hits South Carolina parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing road closures and flooding. This page will be updated often with current road closures as the storm develops. Last update: was at 10:25 a.m. Flash flood warnings are in effect from Charleston to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster held press conference with state emergency management officials on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. During the press conference, Gov. McMaster announced that a State of Emergency was in effect for South Carolina. View the full press conference in the embedded video player below...
ENVIRONMENT
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
abcnews4.com

LIST: Lowcountry cities, towns offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Warnings in effect for the Lowcountry coast

The National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Warnings for the South Carolina coast. This includes Beaufort, Charleston, coastal Colleton and Georgetown counties. This is because hurricane conditions will be likely as Ian moves toward the Lowcountry Friday. Winds could gust over 74 mph, especially along the coast. Tropical Storm Warnings...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'We are fully prepared:' Gov. McMaster holds Hurricane Ian briefing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday. McMaster and other state officials addressed the potential impacts the storm could bring to the Palmetto State. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. "We are fully prepared for whatever comes," McMaster...
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
abcnews4.com

Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the majority of the Lowcountry. The watch is in effect until 11:12 a.m. Friday in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, and Jasper counties. It was issued at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Tropical Storm, not hurricane conditions, are likely within...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

