Montana State

Bill Cassidy, Gene Mills: Paid family leave nurtures families, retains workers

Editor's note: The following column was submitted by co-authors Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills, a conservative Christian advocacy organization. We are constantly in search of ideas that nurture and support families and allow them to flourish. Conversations need to continue around the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Marijuana laws expanding cannabis access cause confusion in Louisiana medical community

Louisiana's accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where healthcare professionals expressed confusion about new laws allowing nurse practitioners to...
LOUISIANA STATE
University of Louisiana System president: A broadband decision worthy of our students

Editor's note: The following guest column was submitted to the Louisiana USA Today Network by University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson. The rapid advance of technology is changing the very nature of work, life, and learning. The great disrupter that it is, technology has streamlined many aspects of our lives while simultaneously making things seemingly more complex. Of course, the former outweighs the latter as we use technology as a connector to friends and family who live states or even oceans away; as a vessel that improves or even eliminates menial and repetitive tasks in the workplace; and, ultimately, as a gateway to success for students from pre-school to post doc.
LOUISIANA STATE
Housing teens at Angola could cause 'psychological trauma.' The state can do it anyways.

A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country.“While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable,” wrote Shelly Dick, a federal judge in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, in a ruling released Friday evening.Civil rights attorneys sued Louisiana a month ago in an effort to block plans to open a juvenile justice facility just inside the front gate of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. With the state prevailing in this initial legal fight, eight youths could be transferred to the site as early as next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

