Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana assists Florida as Hurricane Ian reaches landfall: Gov. John Bel Edwards
As Hurricane Ian reached landfall, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of the Gulf coast state. Resources were en route, and preparations were underway for additional assistance once damage assessments started, according to a news release...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bill Cassidy, Gene Mills: Paid family leave nurtures families, retains workers
Editor's note: The following column was submitted by co-authors Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills, a conservative Christian advocacy organization. We are constantly in search of ideas that nurture and support families and allow them to flourish. Conversations need to continue around the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Marijuana laws expanding cannabis access cause confusion in Louisiana medical community
Louisiana's accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where healthcare professionals expressed confusion about new laws allowing nurse practitioners to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
University of Louisiana System president: A broadband decision worthy of our students
Editor's note: The following guest column was submitted to the Louisiana USA Today Network by University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson. The rapid advance of technology is changing the very nature of work, life, and learning. The great disrupter that it is, technology has streamlined many aspects of our lives while simultaneously making things seemingly more complex. Of course, the former outweighs the latter as we use technology as a connector to friends and family who live states or even oceans away; as a vessel that improves or even eliminates menial and repetitive tasks in the workplace; and, ultimately, as a gateway to success for students from pre-school to post doc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Housing teens at Angola could cause 'psychological trauma.' The state can do it anyways.
A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country.“While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable,” wrote Shelly Dick, a federal judge in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, in a ruling released Friday evening.Civil rights attorneys sued Louisiana a month ago in an effort to block plans to open a juvenile justice facility just inside the front gate of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. With the state prevailing in this initial legal fight, eight youths could be transferred to the site as early as next week.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect leads deputies on over 120 mph pursuit, crashes into Donaldsonville house: Assumption Parish sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a St. James man on felony charges after a chase reaching more than 120 miles per hour started in the Belle Rose area and ended with a crash into a Donaldsonville house late Sept. 23. In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the...
Comments / 0