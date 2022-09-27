ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 4: Defense rankings

Let's get the obvious out of the way: Having to play a fantasy defense every week is hard. You might think in your head that you've made the right choice only to watch that defense get crushed. Or maybe you drafted one of the elite defenses in football only to watch that unit get dismantled by injuries (sorry, Buffalo Bills fans) and subsequently lose potency.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy