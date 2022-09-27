ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity

The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
Fox News

Texas woman accused of killing 21-year-old, attempting to steal unborn baby

A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital murder in connection with the baby's death.
NEW BOSTON, TX
The Independent

Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home

Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
MONTE VISTA, CO
The Independent

Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat

A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
BBC

Lakhimpur rape case: 'We found our daughters hanging from a tree'

A sleepy village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is rattled after the rape and murder of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. Police have arrested six men in connection with the crime and state authorities have offered financial compensation to the family. They have also announced that the case would be heard in a fast-track court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
NBC News

Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

New video shows a man fatally shooting his daughter's ex-boyfriend on the front porch of his Ohio home. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how prosecutors are choosing not to move forward with charges as the Ring camera appeared to show him breaking in. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Sept. 1, 2022.
OHIO STATE
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday  A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside,...
BECKER COUNTY, MN

