Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Texas woman accused of killing 21-year-old, attempting to steal unborn baby
A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital murder in connection with the baby's death.
Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home
Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat
A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
BBC
Lakhimpur rape case: 'We found our daughters hanging from a tree'
A sleepy village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is rattled after the rape and murder of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. Police have arrested six men in connection with the crime and state authorities have offered financial compensation to the family. They have also announced that the case would be heard in a fast-track court.
International Business Times
Girl, 16, Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death After House Party, Also Killing Unborn Baby
A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death after a house party in Lodi, California. The case is being treated as a double homicide as the victim's unborn baby was also killed in the incident. Officers from the Lodi Police Department arrived at an Eagle...
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
Indiana police officer, 28, dies 5 weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop days before her wedding
An Indiana police officer dies more than a month after being shot in the head during a traffic stop in August. Officer Seara Burton, 28, died on Sunday evening at Reid Health while surrounded by her family, according to the Richmond Police Department. 'Our hearts are heavy as we grieve...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in
New video shows a man fatally shooting his daughter's ex-boyfriend on the front porch of his Ohio home. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how prosecutors are choosing not to move forward with charges as the Ring camera appeared to show him breaking in. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Sept. 1, 2022.
Downriver police searching for 2 men who tried to abduct infant from mom while on walk
Downriver police are putting out a warning to parents after two suspects attempted to snatch a stroller containing a young child right from the hands of its mother on Wednesday evening.
AOL Corp
Man accused in 2014 massacre of co-worker's family arrested after landing in U.S. from China
A man accused of killing his co-worker’s family inside their Texas home more than eight years ago was arrested over the weekend after arriving at San Francisco’s airport from China, officials said. Feng Lu, 58, was charged Sunday with capital murder in the deaths of the co-worker, Maoye...
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside,...
Comments / 0