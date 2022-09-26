ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem

ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man attacked Best Buy employee during argument over sale

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Best Buy employee during an argument over a sale. Police shared a photo taken by surveillance cameras of the man, who they say is wanted for simple battery. According to investigators, the incident started on Sept....
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Southwest Airlines attendants picket outside Atlanta airport over working conditions

ATLANTA — Southwest’s flight attendants are picketing nationwide, demanding changes to working conditions. Several flight attendants picketed outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday morning. Their union said complaints include pay that only kicks in after boarding, and 24-hour, on-call shifts. Southwest Airlines said it encourages employees to express...
11Alive

People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
