Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Warehouse fire destroys Black-owned business, how they are moving forward
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — On the morning of Sept. 13, a large fire in South Fulton destroyed the warehouse storing Atlanta Custom Iron Works along with five other businesses at the location. Play Pits All Natural Deodorant brand was one of those businesses. That morning, founder and CEO of...
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem
ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
Woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run of Sandy Springs man and his dog
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run will spend the next decade behind bars. A judge sentenced Dominique Houston to 15 years for the April 2021 death of Michael Farmer in Sandy Springs. She will have to serve 10 years with the remaining five years on probation.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man attacked Best Buy employee during argument over sale
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Best Buy employee during an argument over a sale. Police shared a photo taken by surveillance cameras of the man, who they say is wanted for simple battery. According to investigators, the incident started on Sept....
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Southwest Airlines attendants picket outside Atlanta airport over working conditions
ATLANTA — Southwest’s flight attendants are picketing nationwide, demanding changes to working conditions. Several flight attendants picketed outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday morning. Their union said complaints include pay that only kicks in after boarding, and 24-hour, on-call shifts. Southwest Airlines said it encourages employees to express...
Family of 4 escapes fire that destroys DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is now safe after escaping a fire in their DeKalb County home overnight. The fire happened in Decatur on Second Avenue. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene of the fire during Channel 2 News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
fox5atlanta.com
Airport police evacuate precinct office due to dead rat
Atlanta police evacuated part of its airport office after a very large dead rat was found. The airport precinct is not the only city of Atlanta building with a rat problem.
People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes
ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
