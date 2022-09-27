Read full article on original website
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
DeSantis’ office hits back after class-action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday slammed a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, saying the journey was done on a voluntary basis. The lawsuit, filed in the District of Massachusetts, alleges that DeSantis and others "designed and executed...
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
bloomberglaw.com
Apple’s $310 Million iPhone Settlement Rejected on Appeal (1)
A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s. $310 million settlement of claims that the tech giant disguised certain iPhone battery defects by throttling their system performance. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a decision approving the agreement, which handed more than...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer to Defend Trump Org in Criminal Case
In today’s column, a new California early retirement law aims to address burnout of state judges; the University of Idaho’s top lawyer said the school should stop offering birth control to students because of the state’s anti-abortion law; and Richmond University Law is dropping from its name an early donor said to have owned slaves.
bloomberglaw.com
Retiring California Chief Justice Takes Top Public Policy Job
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead the Public Policy Institute of California, the nonprofit research entity said Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye decided in July not to run for a second 12-year term at the state high court. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become chief justice. Guerrero was confirmed last month and will stand in a pro forma election in November.
Republican abortion bans restrict women’s access to other essential medicine
A few weeks after the supreme court’s 24 June decision to overturn the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade, the pharmacy chain Walgreens sent Annie England Noblin a message, informing her that her monthly prescription of methotrexate was held up. Noblin, a 40-year-old college instructor in rural...
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
bloomberglaw.com
Surprise Medical Bill Rule Lawsuit Heading Toward Texas Court
Medical providers are putting all their eggs in one basket by moving to support a federal lawsuit filed in Texas against the Biden administration’s No Surprises Act rule on settling payment disputes. The Texas Medical Association, one doctor, and a hospital sued the US Department of Health and Human...
Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.
freightwaves.com
Shippers want rail service reform even if unions ratify contracts
While rail shippers are greatly relieved that last week’s potential strike was averted after two of the biggest rail unions reached a tentative agreement with U.S. freight railroads for a new contract, shippers are still wary about whether ratification of the agreements will improve service. “I don’t want everybody...
$100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation.
Justice Department steps in amid warnings that Jackson's water system is at a 'breaking point'
JACKSON, Miss. — The Justice Department threatened possible legal action against Jackson officials Monday if they don’t agree to negotiations to fix the city’s beleaguered water system, warning that “an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health exists.”. In a letter to Mayor Chokwe Lumumba obtained...
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Big Law Attorney’s Trump Role Brings Risk, Possible Reward
Christopher Kise is taking a risk in representing Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case—one that could give him new career opportunities, even in the White House, or foreclose others. On the reward side, success would burnish Kise’s reputation in Republican circles and possibly open the door to an...
NFL・
FOXBusiness
3 more plaintiffs join class action against American Express alleging discrimination toward White employees
Three more plaintiffs have joined a class-action lawsuit filed in August alleging that American Express subjected White employees to "racially discriminatory" policies that fostered a hostile work environment. "Since the filing of this lawsuit my firm has been inundated with calls from former and current Amex employees from all around...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
California food delivery start-up slammed with $140,000 fine for violating child labor laws by employing underage drivers
According to the Department of Labor, Locale illegally employed 78 teenage drivers for time-sensitive deliveries between July 2020 and July 2021.
