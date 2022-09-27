Black Woman Who Alleges Memphis Police Ignored Her Rape Case Until After a Rich White Woman’s Killing Sues for Lack of ‘Care and Caution’

its a sad day when people blame victims instead of the perpetrator. Both women are victims, regardless if they was jogging at 430 am in Memphis or meeting someone on a dating app. He's a predator
It's not about race. It's about money. Always has been. I hope she gets paid big time. Maybe the next time a poor person gets acousted, the police will take it a little more seriously.
The problem with playing the race card in this case is that you’re putting the police in a completely impossible position. If they had followed up on the case appropriately it would have led to them putting this perp behind bars and the left is screaming that HIS rights are being violated, HE’s being profiled and the system is victimizing HIM. If they drag their feet like appears to be the case here, then they don’t care about black victims. You can’t have it both ways. Do you want police to follow crime and punish criminals blind to their race or do you want them to continue to try and navigate these impossible waters?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Comments / 128