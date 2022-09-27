ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Woman Who Alleges Memphis Police Ignored Her Rape Case Until After a Rich White Woman’s Killing Sues for Lack of ‘Care and Caution’

 2 days ago
its a sad day when people blame victims instead of the perpetrator. Both women are victims, regardless if they was jogging at 430 am in Memphis or meeting someone on a dating app. He's a predator

KissMyOpinion
2d ago

It's not about race. It's about money. Always has been. I hope she gets paid big time. Maybe the next time a poor person gets acousted, the police will take it a little more seriously.

TNCompCon
1d ago

The problem with playing the race card in this case is that you’re putting the police in a completely impossible position. If they had followed up on the case appropriately it would have led to them putting this perp behind bars and the left is screaming that HIS rights are being violated, HE’s being profiled and the system is victimizing HIM. If they drag their feet like appears to be the case here, then they don’t care about black victims. You can’t have it both ways. Do you want police to follow crime and punish criminals blind to their race or do you want them to continue to try and navigate these impossible waters?

