Industry

Peter Marks
The Hill

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter. Bourla, who previously tested...
BUSINESS
LiveScience

Polio is spreading in the US for the 1st time in decades. Do you need a booster?

A specific type of poliovirus has been spreading in Rockland County, New York, as well as in neighboring areas, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to add the United States to a list of countries (opens in new tab) where similar polioviruses have been detected. The list includes about 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, such as the United Kingdom, Israel, Yemen, Algeria and Niger.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WGAU

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Apple TV
Pfizer
Moderna
Economy
Industry
ROKU
FDA
Vaccines
Coronavirus
SheKnows

What Parents Should Know About the Bivalent COVID Booster

As guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change and evolve, you may have recently heard of the bivalent vaccine and wondered what it is. In simplest terms, it’s an updated booster shot that was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA on August 31, and developed to help protect against Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA. 5, which are currently the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.  “This approach to updating a vaccine to better fight the current strain of virus is the same general strategy that has been used for years and years with the flu,” said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Merck Fends Off Patent Challenge to Diabetes Treatment (1)

Mylan found to have infringed patent in September bench trial. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. , successfully defending its branded diabetes treatment Janumet XR at the Federal Circuit. Merck had sued more than a dozen generic makers, including Mylan, accusing them of infringing its US Patent No....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
News-Medical.net

Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings

MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
CANCER
TheGrio.com

