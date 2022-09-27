ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

echo-pilot.com

Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
FLORIDA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Climate change is here. These New Yorkers are focused on solutions

It is critical that Americans understand the urgency of the climate crisis and find their place in a unified movement to mitigate its worst effects and impacts. We have already changed our climate and there is now a lag between when we act decisively enough and when those actions can slow warming. Time is short — most scientists tell us we have less than a decade to make an impact.
ENVIRONMENT
echo-pilot.com

Op-Ed: Scrutinize rhetoric about 'out-of-control' higher education costs

Student loan debt forgiveness is a contentious national issue because of perceived fairness. Our nation is divided on partisan lines. On one hand is the relief needed by recent college graduates in a post-pandemic economy, on the other is the issue of undue taxpayer burden. Both arguments have merit, albeit unequal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'They're ... going to be freaks.' How J'ven Williams, Joey Schlaffer prep for Penn State

Two of Pennsylvania's top football players − among the best in the nation − have joined forces in preparing to become Nittany Lions. Offensive lineman J'ven Williams and tight end Joey Schlaffer are among the nation's highest-rated offensive prospects, both from Berks County. They are prized members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked in the Top 15 nationally.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

