Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1
Organizers say the goal is to showcase local small food businesses
Historic Tremont church transformed into luxury event space: The Elliot
CLEVELAND — Wedding and engagement season is in full swing, and one of the most important elements of a big day is the venue. A brand new destination to celebrate just opened in Tremont: The Elliot, owned and operated by former event coordinator Stephanie Ridgely. "In August of 2020,...
‘Carson Strong’: Teeing off for a good cause
FOX 8 personalities teed off for a good cause Monday afternoon. The 6th Annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton raised funds to support pediatric cancer patients.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
WFMJ.com
Guardians playoff tickets go on sale Thursday
American League Wild Card and Divisional Round tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, September 29 at 2PM ET. Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced that Postseason tickets for the 2022 American League Wild Card Series and Divisional Series will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 29 at 2:00PM ET at CLEGuardians.com/tickets.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
‘Deerfoot of the Diamond’, snapshot of Cleveland baseball history, airs tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Deerfoot of the Diamond,” an ESPN’s “30 for 30″ short documentary, is slated to premiere at 8 tonight – Tuesday, Sept. 27. Watch live for free: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. The film will be available on ESPN+ after its premiere.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
cfhstigertimes.com
Booming restaurant business in downtown Chagrin Falls
Downtown Chagrin Falls, home to many small businesses, has seen a boom of new restaurants, and a boost of business for current restaurants ever since the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic eased. The downtown area of Chagrin Falls is known for its prominence in fantastic restaurants. Many residents and tourists...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
