doorcountydailynews.com
Soccer preview: Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay make up match
Sturgeon Bay and Kewaunee will renew their pleasantries on Thursday night to highlight local soccer action. The Clippers are looking to rebound from a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Green Bay Preble last Friday night that dropped them to 6-7-2 on the year. Despite the rough mark, the Clippers remain a sparkling 4-1-0 in the Packerland, one point behind Gibraltar Sevastopol.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball preview: Local teams hit the road
Many of the area's volleyball teams will board a bus Thursday evening for matches. In the Packerland Conference, Southern Door travels to Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay visits Gibraltar, and Sevastopol heads to Green Bay to battle NEW Lutheran. The Northeastern Conference features Luxemburg-Casco traveling to Oconto Falls. All matches begin at...
doorcountydailynews.com
Cross country preview: Sevastopol hosts meet
Cherry Hills Lodge and Golf Course will be the site for one of the three cross-country meets featuring local teams on Thursday. Sevastopol will host Freedom, Gibraltar, Manitowoc Lutheran, Sturgeon Bay, and Two Rivers for the 5K race beginning at 4 p.m. The meet will also features middle school teams.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball Roundup: Algoma tops Gibraltar, Luxemburg-Casco defeats Freedom
The Algoma Wolves edged the Gibraltar Vikings in five sets in Fish Creek Tuesday night. The Wolves won the close match 25-22, 26-28, 18-25, 25-16, 15- 10. Rylee Zimmerman led the Wolves with 19 kills, 17 digs, and one ace. MyLee Jones added 12 kills, 28 digs, and three aces. Also contributions came from Hannah Nell with 19 assists, eight kills, and one ace, and Amelia Robinson with 21 assists and three aces.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee tennis hosts Kiel
The Kewaunee tennis will bring its match home on Tuesday as it welcomes Kiel. Limited results have been found this season, but the Storm has been able to hold its own in the meets we have been able to find despite having a short roster. First matches begin at 4...
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball teams keep it within the conference Tuesday
The area's volleyball teams will be tangled with their fellow conference foes on Tuesday evening. In the Northeastern Conference, Luxemburg-Casco looks to continue its dual match success when it welcomes Freedom to town. The Packerland Conference features Kewaunee visiting Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door hosting NEW Lutheran, Gibraltar traveling to Algoma,...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA setting membership records
It took over two years to rebound from the pandemic, but the Door County YMCA is now seeing a surge in membership and participation in programming. Door County YMCA Member Experience Director Brett Cleveland says the growth is exciting, especially with the new construction beginning for the 16,300-square-foot addition from the Heart of the Community Capital Campaign.
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
doorcountydailynews.com
Griffon String Quartet to perform with Civic Symphony of Green Bay
You will see the Griffon String Quartet play with a lot more than just four people in Green Bay next month. The performing arts group, featuring Roy Meyer and Peter Miliczky on violin, Madlen Breckbill on viola, and Sarah Hansen on cello, will perform with the Civic Symphony of Green Bay for three musical pieces at a concert. They will also perform an arrangement written for a quartet at the performance. Midsummer’s Music Executive Director Allyson Fleck says it is a tremendous opportunity for the Griffon String Quartet to showcase their skills in front of a new audience and situation.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
