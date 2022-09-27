ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
ERLANGER, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, KY
County
Boone County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Boone County, KY
Accidents
Burlington, KY
Crime & Safety
Boone County, KY
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt. The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. RELATED STORY: “Police identify...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Northern Kentucky#Accident#Nky
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Jackson County – 15-Year-Old Amish Boy in Critical Condition After Buggy vs Semi Truck Crash

Jackson – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 15-year-old in critical condition. According to a press release from OSP A 2022 International tractor-trailer operated by Phillip J. Wiederhold, age 32, of Sardinia, Ohio was traveling on state route 32 just east of the County road 24 intersections when an Amish buggy operated by a 15-year-old male from Waverly failed to yield from the stop sign on County road 24 and pulled into the path of the Tractor Trailer.
SARDINIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy