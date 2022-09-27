Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays
ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fox 19
Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt. The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. RELATED STORY: “Police identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle who struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one and seriously injuring the other. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday as Cayden Turner and Namiya...
sciotopost.com
Jackson County – 15-Year-Old Amish Boy in Critical Condition After Buggy vs Semi Truck Crash
Jackson – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 15-year-old in critical condition. According to a press release from OSP A 2022 International tractor-trailer operated by Phillip J. Wiederhold, age 32, of Sardinia, Ohio was traveling on state route 32 just east of the County road 24 intersections when an Amish buggy operated by a 15-year-old male from Waverly failed to yield from the stop sign on County road 24 and pulled into the path of the Tractor Trailer.
FireRescue1
Man convicted in arson that killed Ohio firefighter in 2015 continues to appeal
HAMILTON, Ohio — One of two men convicted of murder for the arson fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter continues to appeal his conviction pointing to another person as the actual culprit. William "Billy" Tucker, now 55, is serving a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of...
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Suspicious package that prompted Middletown schools lockdown a hoax, sheriff says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The lockdown has been lifted for Middletown Middle School, according to the district’s website. Around 12:15 p.m., the Middletown Police Department said everything was clear after a suspicious package was found about an hour earlier, Middleton City Schools said. All middle school students are safe,...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
