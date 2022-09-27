Flood prone Brickell readying for Hurricane Ian's rain

Miami-Dade County readying for Hurricane Ian's rain 02:06

MIAMI - As South Florida readies to deal with the potential for heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian, residents and businesses in flood prone areas are taking extra precautions.

Businesses on South Miami Avenue near 9th Street in Brickell used sandbags on their entrances to help prevent water from creeping in.

The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Dan Gelber told CBS4's Peter D'Oench said "Our team saw one of the highest tides ever and with the King Tide Season, that means it is going to be very high over the next few days. The ground is already wet and so there is going to be more flooding."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said "We expect 3 to 8 inches of rain through Thursday and there is a risk of urban flooding. And there will be tropical storm winds tomorrow. And we have to be concerned about the arrival of King Tide."

The Mayor said "out of an abundance of caution," non-essential county service would be closed Wednesday and Thursday including parks and libraries. She said public transit and the airport would remain open. She also urged everyone to not pry open manhole covers. And anyone who has any questions about county services is reminded they can call 311. The Mayor also urged anyone who was able to work from home Wednesday and Thursday to do so.

Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz said that in light of the Mayor's concerns about the amount of rainfall expected, the level of canals was being lowered.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said she urged everyone to be careful as wind gusts of up to 57 miles per hour would be expected in Miami-Dade and she said flooding was possible and said "Pumps are on hand and ready to be deployed."

Miami-Dade Schools Supt., Dr. Jose Dotres, said because of the expected winds and the fact that so many students walk to school, classes were being cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said his officers would be on regular patrols.

Roy Coley, with the county's water and sewer department, reminded people of the impacts of overwhelming the sewage system.

"The water coming out of the system is a mixture between rainwater and sewage, so you've got raw sewage in our environment, in our streets, and you have people walking in the street not knowing it's there," he said.

County officials encourage residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding to have a plan.

"It's been hurricane season for a while now and I know we have a lot of newcomers who haven't really experienced a storm before," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they have taken steps to deal with a deluge of water.

"All of our permanent pumps are operating and 7 portable pumps are being installed. We are also looking at Instagram video for spot flooding that is captured on social media. We have also made changes by I-395 near Biscayne Boulevard," he said.

There was some extensive street flooding in the Brickell area in early June, also caused by the heavy rainfall.

Suarez said "At that time the main pump in Brickell failed but it has been made more resilient."

Miami also set up 3 sites including one in Little Haiti and ones at Douglas Park at 2755 SW 37th Avenue and at Grapeland Park at 1550 NW 37th Avenue. where Miami residents could receive free bags of sand between 7 am and 5 pm as long as they showed proof of residency.

In Miami Beach, the Parking Department will open municipal garages for residents wishing to keep their cars, motorcycles or scooters out of flood-prone areas. The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr.), 5 St. and Alton Rd. (550 Lenox Ave.), as well as City Hall (1755 Meridian Ave.) will not be included.

Residents may park vehicles Tuesday beginning through Thursday, Sept. 29 until 8 p.m. free of charge. Residents must provide proof of residency when exiting the parking facility.