SF To Replace Tenderloin Center With ‘Wellness Hubs’ in New Overdose Plan
The San Francisco Department of Public Health released an overdose prevention plan that includes creating at least two “wellness hubs” to replace the closing Tenderloin Center. Released on Wednesday, the 28-page plan also sets goals of creating 110 new treatment beds, increasing access to medically-assisted treatment and expanding...
Introducing The Standard’s November 2022 Voter Guide and Election Hub
In our first year as The San Francisco Standard, we’ve had the unusual opportunity to cover no less than four separate elections. The year began with the contentious school board recall election in February, then there was the special election for State Assembly in April, won by Matt Haney, followed by the regular June primary election that featured the recall of DA Chesa Boudin.
Mayor Breed Made Appointees Sign Preemptive Resignation Letters. Here Are 40 Who Submitted Them
San Francisco Mayor London Breed appears to have directed 40 different appointees to sign preemptive letters of resignation before or while serving on city boards and commissions, according to a new disclosure. The Mayor’s Office released copies of the resignation letters Tuesday—two days after Breed announced she would end the...
San Francisco Endorsements: Who Supports What in the November General Election
Early voting begins Oct 10 in the November general election, otherwise known as the final heat of this year’s Election Quadrathlon. That means that soon, mailboxes will be flooded with postcards and leaflets from many of the city’s civic groups, offering voting advice on a plethora of down-ballot races, funded in part by campaigns.
San Francisco Real Estate: 5 Huge Housing Projects That Beat Insane City Rules To Get Built
When you’re trying to build housing in San Francisco, the city is a jungle. Its overgrown regulation, astronomical costs and myriad reasons to say ‘no’ have killed many a development project. Despite all of that, some projects somehow still get built. The average San Francisco building cost...
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
Murder Charges for Fentanyl Dealers? That’s What SF Prosecutors Under DA Jenkins Are Threatening in Court
Prosecutors are threatening to pursue murder charges against fentanyl dealers as part of a new approach to San Francisco’s drug epidemic under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins’ policy is already playing out in court as part of a broader effort by her office to hold serious drug dealers accountable,...
How San Francisco Ended Up With the Nation’s Richest Renters
San Francisco is home to some of the highest rents in the country. But SF renters pay relatively less out of their paychecks to live in the priciest market in the U.S. More San Franciscans pay below 20% of their household income on rent than any other major city in the nation, according to a new analysis of census data by The Standard.
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
SFPD Sergeant Pleads No Contest in Opioid Painkiller Robbery
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Why He’s Been a YIMBY Since Day One
Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp and a longtime San Francisco resident, has contributed hundreds of thousands to YIMBY-related local political causes, including $100,000 to November’s YIMBY-backed “Affordable Homes Now” ballot measure. Stoppelman made waves when he called hybrid work “hell” and the “worst of all worlds” and...
2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace
A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
6 Adults Injured in Shooting at Oakland High School, No Suspects in Custody
Six adults were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland at a combined school campus, according to police, the mayor and fire officials. Police were called at 12:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District. The shooting occurred at the combined campus of Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools.
Remembering Architect Timothy Pflueger, the Man Behind Some of SF’s Most Iconic Skyscrapers, Theaters and Bars
If you’ve enjoyed a film at the Castro Theatre, taken a class at City College of San Francisco, shopped at Macy’s on Union Square or crossed the Bay Bridge—you’ve been in the presence of Timothy Pflueger. You might not recognize his name, but the architect whose...
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Comes Home to Golden Gate Park with Old Favorites and New Rules
Somewhere, Warren Hellman is smiling. After putting the in-person festival on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend. Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons headline the free, family-friendly roots music festival. They’ll be...
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 5
Six of San Francisco’s high school football teams were scheduled to take the field in Week 5, though one ended up forfeiting under controversial circumstances. Riordan won at Valley Christian for the first time in program history, while St. Ignatius suffered a blowout loss at Bellarmine and Sacred Heart Cathedral couldn’t stop Mitty in the second half. Washington overcame a key injury to defeat Oakland, while Balboa closed out non-league play with a loss at Livermore. The Standard has coverage of high school football and other prep sports around the city and the Bay Area as a whole.
