SF To Replace Tenderloin Center With ‘Wellness Hubs’ in New Overdose Plan

The San Francisco Department of Public Health released an overdose prevention plan that includes creating at least two “wellness hubs” to replace the closing Tenderloin Center. Released on Wednesday, the 28-page plan also sets goals of creating 110 new treatment beds, increasing access to medically-assisted treatment and expanding...
Introducing The Standard’s November 2022 Voter Guide and Election Hub

In our first year as The San Francisco Standard, we’ve had the unusual opportunity to cover no less than four separate elections. The year began with the contentious school board recall election in February, then there was the special election for State Assembly in April, won by Matt Haney, followed by the regular June primary election that featured the recall of DA Chesa Boudin.
San Francisco Endorsements: Who Supports What in the November General Election

Early voting begins Oct 10 in the November general election, otherwise known as the final heat of this year’s Election Quadrathlon. That means that soon, mailboxes will be flooded with postcards and leaflets from many of the city’s civic groups, offering voting advice on a plethora of down-ballot races, funded in part by campaigns.
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
How San Francisco Ended Up With the Nation’s Richest Renters

San Francisco is home to some of the highest rents in the country. But SF renters pay relatively less out of their paychecks to live in the priciest market in the U.S. More San Franciscans pay below 20% of their household income on rent than any other major city in the nation, according to a new analysis of census data by The Standard.
SFPD Sergeant Pleads No Contest in Opioid Painkiller Robbery

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Why He’s Been a YIMBY Since Day One

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp and a longtime San Francisco resident, has contributed hundreds of thousands to YIMBY-related local political causes, including $100,000 to November’s YIMBY-backed “Affordable Homes Now” ballot measure. Stoppelman made waves when he called hybrid work “hell” and the “worst of all worlds” and...
2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace

A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
6 Adults Injured in Shooting at Oakland High School, No Suspects in Custody

Six adults were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland at a combined school campus, according to police, the mayor and fire officials. Police were called at 12:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District. The shooting occurred at the combined campus of Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools.
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 5

Six of San Francisco’s high school football teams were scheduled to take the field in Week 5, though one ended up forfeiting under controversial circumstances. Riordan won at Valley Christian for the first time in program history, while St. Ignatius suffered a blowout loss at Bellarmine and Sacred Heart Cathedral couldn’t stop Mitty in the second half. Washington overcame a key injury to defeat Oakland, while Balboa closed out non-league play with a loss at Livermore. The Standard has coverage of high school football and other prep sports around the city and the Bay Area as a whole.
