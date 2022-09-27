NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, announced today that it has been honored by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. This is Daversa Partners’ first time being named to this prestigious list, a nod to three decades of intentional and inclusive culture building, with the company ranking 17th overall among small and medium workplaces. Earning a spot on this list means that Daversa Partners is one of the best companies to work for in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005808/en/ Daversa Partners named on Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. (Graphic: Business Wire)

