Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Sectigo’s Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor David Mahdi Accepted To Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company Executive Board Is An Invitation-Only Professional Organization of Leaders Who Share A Commitment To Shaping the Future of Business. Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced its Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, David Mahdi, has been accepted to the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Everette Taylor Has Joined Kickstarter, PBC As New Chief Executive Officer
Everette Taylor is Kickstarter’s new CEO. Everette has a track record of building successful businesses as a founder, as well as experience overseeing product and marketing as a chief marketing officer, according to a release. Everette is passionate about art, supporting creators, and making creativity accessible to all; and...
NFL・
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
Fintech Galaxy Hires COO, CFO; Expands Talent Team for MENA Region
Fintech Galaxy is growing its executive, management and other talent teams as it moves to expand its cloud-based crowdsourcing platform and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered global FinTech marketplace across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “Our vision is to bring financial inclusion to the 2 billion population around us,”...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Pictet Names New CEO For Asia Wealth Business
The new CEO for the Swiss bank's Asian wealth business, who has been looking after the business in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, previously worked at Boston Consulting Group. Pictet has appointed Victor Aerni – who is head of its wealth business in the German-speaking part of Switzerland – as...
Daversa Partners Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, announced today that it has been honored by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. This is Daversa Partners’ first time being named to this prestigious list, a nod to three decades of intentional and inclusive culture building, with the company ranking 17th overall among small and medium workplaces. Earning a spot on this list means that Daversa Partners is one of the best companies to work for in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005808/en/ Daversa Partners named on Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
supplychain247.com
Q&A: Tom Schmitt, CEO, Forward Air
Logistics Management Group News Editor Jeff Berman recently interviewed Tom Schmitt, CEO of Greenville, Tenn.-based asset-light freight and logistics services provider Forward Air. In a wide-ranging conversation, Schmitt provided Berman with an overview on various supply chain- and logistics-related topics, including: the freight economy, inflation, taking steps to manage driver turnover and Forward Air's road map for growth, among others. Their conversation follows below.
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Former Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts joins drone delivery company
Wyman Roberts, who retired as CEO of Brinker International in June, has joined a drone delivery company. Roberts is now an advisor for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone manufacturer and operator. Founded in 2014, it has focused on delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines and is moving into food and retail delivery. It calls itself the world’s largest commercial autonomous delivery system, with service in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan and the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Amazon Business’ 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in E-Procurement
The second annual study reveals strong interest in online procurement across commercial, education, government, nonprofit, and health care industries, along with increased focus on corporate social responsibility. Amazon Business released its second State of Business Procurement Report, which shares business-to-business (B2B) trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quicken’s Thirty-Nine Year Journey to the Cloud
Personal finance, no surprise, is top of mind as individuals and households grapple with soaring interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and losses in the bond and equity markets. As Quicken CEO Eric Dunn told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, banks have fallen short of the mark when it comes to giving consumers a...
Shareholders Versus Stakeholders: Why They Should Be in Accord To Be Successful
Happy shareholders are a good thing, of course, but shareholder value shouldn't be the only goal of a business.
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
Comments / 0