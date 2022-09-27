Read full article on original website
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005429/en/ Russell Kneipp, President and CEO, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
Mike Francis Joins PAVE as Vice President of Sales
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- PAVE, the world’s first photo-based automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Francis as vice president of sales. Francis, who has spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing, will be responsible for leading the sales and business development teams for PAVE, specifically targeting companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s unique technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005416/en/ Mike Francis has been appointed vice president of sales at PAVE. Francis spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing and will now lead the sales and business development teams for PAVE, with a specific focus on companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s automated vehicle inspection platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
SP Industries Appoints Kevin Sutherby as New President
WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- SP Industries, Inc (SP), a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Kevin Sutherby as its new President. Mr Sutherby is a seasoned executive with 15+ years’ experience leading global manufacturing companies, including senior leadership positions at Danaher and Fortive, and most recently as Senior Vice President at Lean Focus LLC, a consulting firm that assists clients in developing and implementing lean solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005598/en/ Kevin Sutherby, President, SP Industries, Inc. For a high-resolution image please contact davidr@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
argusjournal.com
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
retrofitmagazine.com
Cornerstone Building Brands President, CEO Achieves Pinnacle Award from Asian American Business Development Center
Cornerstone Building Brands has announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004.
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
salestechstar.com
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
David L. Richter Joins Atwell as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC – a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm – as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly-created role, Richter will work with Atwell’s senior management team to drive the strategic growth of the firm by leading the firm’s merger and acquisition efforts and strategic planning across all market sectors, regions, and offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005173/en/ David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
Picsart for Developers Wins “Best API Debut” at 2022 API Awards; Launches $1 Million Developer Fund
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced its API program Picsart for Developers has won a 2022 API Award in the “Best API Debut” category. To celebrate this award, the company is launching the Picsart Developer Fund, $1 million in API credits, to empower innovators and further accelerate industry adoption of its AI-powered creative APIs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005301/en/ Picsart for Developers wins ‘Best API Debut’ in the 2022 API Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)
