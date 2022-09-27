Read full article on original website
EU Cyber Resilience Act May Set New Global Standards
Earlier this month, the European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal for the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a piece of legislation that seeks to establish common cybersecurity rules for digital products and associated services within the EU market. The CRA is the latest in a string of regulatory instruments developed by...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings
TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. The economy’s vulnerability to disruptions in the flow of computer chips was revealed during the pandemic, when a shortage helped increase costs and stall the assembly of cars and other products. “The citizens and the people of our countries rely on products without even knowing sometimes how reliant those products are on semiconductor chips,” Harris said during the meeting at the U.S. ambassador’s residence.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
he U_S_ top diplomat says Washington will never recognize Russia's planned annexation of Ukrainian territory or the legitimacy of the Moscow-orchestrated referendums that amount to a "further attempt at a land grab."
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
protocol.com
Hurricane Ian shows once again the grid isn’t ready for climate change
Welcome to Thursday’s edition of Protocol Climate. Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction in Florida. Today, we’re highlighting the risk climate change-fueled disasters pose to the grid. Then, we’re chatting with VC Amy Duffuor about the climate tech she would buy, sell, and hold. (Her sell pick surprised us.)
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall
The United States has imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil
Quartz
Can agritech make more money for farmers and businesses?
Food security challenges in Africa have mounted in the past year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sky-high prices of key commodities including wheat and oil. Around 85% of Africa’s wheat supplies come from overseas, with 32% coming from Russia (pdf) and 12% from Ukraine. Since food accounts for around 40% of consumer spending on the continent, the combination of inflation and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic are eroding Africans’ purchasing power.
protocol.com
FTX US president Brett Harrison is stepping down
Brett Harrison announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he would be stepping down from his role as president of FTX US and moving to an advisory role. He said he will continue working in the industry. Harrison assumed the role with FTX just 16 months ago. Previously, he worked as...
protocol.com
How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe
A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports; targets Chinese firms
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday planned to announce sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, a U.S. official said. The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that said the sanctions will focus on entities facilitating the oil trade, and will be part of broader plan to step up sanctions on Tehran in coming weeks.
