ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Angola, LA
Bridge City, LA
Crime & Safety
Angola, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Bridge City, LA
WAFB

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
WDSU

Hurricane Ian impacts: Louisiana provides resources to Florida residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is lending a helping hand to Florida as the state is hammered by Hurricane Ian. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and offered resources to help residents impacted by the storm. Edwards said resources are already on...
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Families#Incarcerated Children
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajun Navy groups jump into action after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Louisiana emergency response and rescue groups under various Cajun Navy banners have deployed to Florida for rescue efforts and are arranging emergency supplies to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, moving across the state from...
FLORIDA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 706 new cases. · 167 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy