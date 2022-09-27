ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Wild UK market swings 'opportunity of a lifetime' for hedge funds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The wild swings seen in British markets provided an "opportunity of a lifetime" to trade currencies and bonds, hedge funds and traders said on Wednesday. Sterling and British gilts were whipsawed after the Bank of England stepped into stem a rout in bond markets triggered by Friday's mini-budget. The BoE said it would buy 65 billion pounds ($71 billion) of UK bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise markets.
MARKETS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

Bank of England 'will not hesitate' to act as it monitors market turmoil

The Bank of England said on Monday it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely", after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government's financial plans. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent sterling and government...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kwarteng is ‘confident’ growth plan will work despite market turmoil

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is “confident” his tax-cutting strategy to drive economic growth will work despite the turmoil on the financial markets.In talks with City investors in the wake of Friday’s mini-budget, Mr Kwarteng insisted he was committed to “fiscal discipline” and that he had a “credible plan” to start to bring down the UK debt.He also emphasised the importance of the “supply side” reforms ministers will be setting out in the coming weeks, including his “Big Bang 2.0” reforms of the financial market regulations, in supporting growth.I’m confident that with our growth plan and the upcoming medium term...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

When, Why, And How Sterling Reaches Parity

In just two trading days, the probability that the sterling will fall to parity against the US dollar increased to 60% on Sept. 26 from 32% on Sept. 23 after the UK government's announcement of new tax cuts elevated concerns for the country's economy. Bloomberg estimates that the GBP/USD will...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

The case for gold in a time of uncertainty

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian joined Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss precious metals markets, central bank gold buying, and investor demand. He also discusses the latest rumors about a BRIC currency, the Moscow Gold Exchange and outflows of the metal from west to east.
ECONOMY
BBC

Bank's £65bn move driven by pension fund fears

The Bank of England stepped in to calm markets after some types of pension funds were at risk of collapse. It pledged to buy £65bn of government bonds after Friday's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets and the pound plunged. Investors had demanded a much higher return for investing...
MARKETS
Reuters

Explainer-Why are Britain's pension schemes dumping gilts?

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A dramatic upswing in British government bond yields this week triggered calls for cash from defined benefit pension funds, forcing them to slash positions and prompt the Bank of England to mount an emergency 65 billion pound ($69 billion) bond buying programme in an effort to stabilise the market.
PERSONAL FINANCE

