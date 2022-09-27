Read full article on original website
Related
This is the only asset investors can use as a recession hedge this year, Citi says
The U.S. dollar is the only sensible hedge in 2022, according to Citi. Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, as soaring inflation and fears of a recession have continued to roil markets. With concerns lingering that the worst is yet to come for equities, investors are searching...
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
Wild UK market swings 'opportunity of a lifetime' for hedge funds
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The wild swings seen in British markets provided an "opportunity of a lifetime" to trade currencies and bonds, hedge funds and traders said on Wednesday. Sterling and British gilts were whipsawed after the Bank of England stepped into stem a rout in bond markets triggered by Friday's mini-budget. The BoE said it would buy 65 billion pounds ($71 billion) of UK bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
‘Short the pound’ was the hot play for UK hedge funds, with some closely connected to the government. Up next: Investigation?
Hedge funds have reportedly made a fortune shorting the pound ahead of profligate tax cuts proposed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her head of the Treasury, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Just over 30 years after legendary investor George Soros became a billionaire by shorting the pound, hedge funds were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bank of England will buy UK bonds at ‘whatever scale’ necessary to halt crash
London CNN Business — The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt “on whatever scale is necessary” in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability. Investors have been dumping the pound and UK bonds...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
FOXBusiness
Bank of England 'will not hesitate' to act as it monitors market turmoil
The Bank of England said on Monday it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely", after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government's financial plans. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent sterling and government...
UK companies face biggest monthly surge in borrowing costs for decades
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs for UK companies have soared since the British government's mini-budget last week spooked markets, with data showing sterling corporate bonds suffering their biggest monthly selloff since at least the 1990s.
Indonesian sovereign wealth fund draws $20 billion in co-investments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has garnered more than $20 billion of co-investments from funds including Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and is actively looking at infrastructure assets, its top executive told Reuters.
New M&G CEO rules out break-up, sees opportunity in volatility
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Andrea Rossi, the investment veteran named as chief executive of M&G (MNG.L) on Thursday, has ruled out breaking up one of Britain's best-known fund management companies and expects growth despite turbulent markets and a cost-of-living crisis.
Kwarteng is ‘confident’ growth plan will work despite market turmoil
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is “confident” his tax-cutting strategy to drive economic growth will work despite the turmoil on the financial markets.In talks with City investors in the wake of Friday’s mini-budget, Mr Kwarteng insisted he was committed to “fiscal discipline” and that he had a “credible plan” to start to bring down the UK debt.He also emphasised the importance of the “supply side” reforms ministers will be setting out in the coming weeks, including his “Big Bang 2.0” reforms of the financial market regulations, in supporting growth.I’m confident that with our growth plan and the upcoming medium term...
When, Why, And How Sterling Reaches Parity
In just two trading days, the probability that the sterling will fall to parity against the US dollar increased to 60% on Sept. 26 from 32% on Sept. 23 after the UK government's announcement of new tax cuts elevated concerns for the country's economy. Bloomberg estimates that the GBP/USD will...
kitco.com
The case for gold in a time of uncertainty
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian joined Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss precious metals markets, central bank gold buying, and investor demand. He also discusses the latest rumors about a BRIC currency, the Moscow Gold Exchange and outflows of the metal from west to east.
Goldman Sachs Hammers Stock Market
The latest Goldman Sachs stock market forecast could hardly be more dreary.
BBC
Bank's £65bn move driven by pension fund fears
The Bank of England stepped in to calm markets after some types of pension funds were at risk of collapse. It pledged to buy £65bn of government bonds after Friday's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets and the pound plunged. Investors had demanded a much higher return for investing...
Explainer-Why are Britain's pension schemes dumping gilts?
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A dramatic upswing in British government bond yields this week triggered calls for cash from defined benefit pension funds, forcing them to slash positions and prompt the Bank of England to mount an emergency 65 billion pound ($69 billion) bond buying programme in an effort to stabilise the market.
Comments / 0