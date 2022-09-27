Read full article on original website
Related
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Sun
Truckee River included in EPA’s statewide fish advisory
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River is included in a state agency’s fish advisory the offers safe eating advice for fish caught in rivers, streams and creeks throughout the state. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last week issued a new statewide fish...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
Post Register
Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
California Attacks Parents' Rights Under the Guise of Medical Care | Opinion
Gender dysphoria is a feeling of alienation between one's internal sense of "gender" and one's biological sex.
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
What Hurricane Ian Looked Like Inside, Explained in Beautiful Description
Scientists have told Newsweek that the eye of the storm would have been quite different from the chaos it caused on the ground in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
2news.com
Nevada Red Cross Volunteers deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area. Today, September 26, 2022, more than 500 Red Cross disaster relief workers from across the country are on the ground or enroute poised to respond. “The American Red...
Pictures of Hurricane Ian Aftermath Show Damage and Flooding in Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later on Thursday, per the National Hurricane Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
982M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0