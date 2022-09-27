Patrick B. Gillespie, who led the Greater Philadelphia Building Trades for 33 years, will be remembered for helping to bring billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to our city and region. He should also be remembered for bold and courageous leadership that is too little evident in our politics today. A contrarian by nature, Pat was also a contrarian by calculation when regional growth was at stake. Pat died August 29; he was 76.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO