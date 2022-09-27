Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Learning to Become a Writer Who Makes a Difference
Readers of The Philadelphia Citizen are solutions-oriented people. Tackling problems requires effective communication. And yet many, even those who are highly educated, inappropriately feel inadequate when it comes to putting words on paper. Why? They are imprisoned by misunderstandings of what writing is and don’t realize that every intelligent person can achieve goals through written communication.
The Philadelphia Citizen
in memoriam:
Patrick B. Gillespie, who led the Greater Philadelphia Building Trades for 33 years, will be remembered for helping to bring billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to our city and region. He should also be remembered for bold and courageous leadership that is too little evident in our politics today. A contrarian by nature, Pat was also a contrarian by calculation when regional growth was at stake. Pat died August 29; he was 76.
