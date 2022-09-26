Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
Groundbreaking for New Food Bank of Delaware Facility in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford. The facility will replace the current 16,000-square-foot Milford branch on Mattlind Way. Construction of the new facility is anticipated to cost approximately $34-million and take 14 months. The organization also announced this morning that it has to raise $10-million more to fund the construction project. To date, $24-million has been secured through a combination of sources including government entities, foundations, corporations and individuals.
WGMD Radio
Eliza Fletcher case: Tennessee hiring forensic analysts after Memphis mom’s murder exposes rape kit backlog
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday announced efforts to hire 25 new forensic analysts in the wake of a rape kit backlog highlighted by Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher’s murder. Cleotha Henderson, the 38-year-old Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing Fletcher...
Comments / 0