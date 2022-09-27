ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
deseret.com

Man admits to killing ‘Republican’ teen after argument but is released on $50K bail

A North Dakota man admitted to fatally hitting a teenager with his car after the two had a “political argument.” He spent just days in jail before posting a $50,000 bond. Shannon Brandt, 41, was arrested Sunday after he told first responders’ that “he struck the pedestrian because the pedestrian was threatening him,” according to a probable-cause affidavit acquired by Fox News Digital.
MCHENRY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Republican#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy