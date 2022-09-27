ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Savannah man injured in motorcycle accident

ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Harley Davidson driven by Kyle W. Karr, 55, Savannah, was eastbound on Route T four miles southwest of Savannah. The motorcycle was following another vehicle...
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday

(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
