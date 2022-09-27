ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Paxton pushing FCC for stricter regulations on robocalls

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is writing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to push for more regulations on unsolicited robocalls. The letter comes after the FCC put new laws in place on gateway providers, which are the port of entry for foreign illegal robocalls entering the US, in May 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Trooper given Narcan after exposure to fentanyl in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Study: Texas among leading states in child drownings in pools and spas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is a leader among states with the highest number of reported drownings by children in pools and spas. The numbers from Total Aquatic Programming and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)’s Pool Safely campaign show that 8 children drowned in the Lone Star State from Memorial Day through August 31, 2022. For the year, 18 children have drowned in pools and spas in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Tina Kotek’s Personal Opinion Shouldn’t Supersede Oregon’s Laws

Tina Kotek wants the job of Oregon Governor. That should scare you half to death. Consider Kotek’s position on the death penalty. Over the weekend, I saw that all three candidates asked about Oregon’s voter approved capital punishment. Democrat Governors…Kitzhaber the corrupt, and Kate the incompetent…declared a moratorium...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy