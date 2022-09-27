SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO