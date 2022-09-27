Read full article on original website
KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is writing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to push for more regulations on unsolicited robocalls. The letter comes after the FCC put new laws in place on gateway providers, which are the port of entry for foreign illegal robocalls entering the US, in May 2022.
KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.
KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is a leader among states with the highest number of reported drownings by children in pools and spas. The numbers from Total Aquatic Programming and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)’s Pool Safely campaign show that 8 children drowned in the Lone Star State from Memorial Day through August 31, 2022. For the year, 18 children have drowned in pools and spas in Texas.
KTSA
KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival to assist with repairs after the storm moves through. The assistance was requested by Jacksonville Electric Authority. “Our crews are among the best in the business at getting the lights back...
KTSA
Hurricane Ian is so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And it didn’t take long for it to unleash its wrath on Florida’s power grids. Ian’s eye began...
