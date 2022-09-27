Read full article on original website
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
electrek.co
Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM
After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM. Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs 4 Years and 300,000 Miles Later
Cars can be expensive to buy and to own. This is the Tesla Model 3 maintenance cost in 4 years and 300,000 miles. The post Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs 4 Years and 300,000 Miles Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
Several Tesla Semi electric trucks have been spotted being shipped around the country ahead of the long-awaited start of deliveries. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027
Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
electrek.co
Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
Tesla (TSLA) has had a sudden drop in wait times for deliveries on new orders on some of its electric vehicle models, and some are reading into it as demand falling off, but there’s more to it. In recent weeks, industry watchers have noted that Tesla’s delivery wait times...
electrek.co
BMW CFO sees ‘very good order’ situation with EVs, projects 400,000 pure electric vehicle sales
BMW is the latest automaker suggesting a wave of EV buyers is expected to hit the market in the coming year. The German automaker’s CFO, Nickolas Peter, said in a video conference Monday he expects pure electric vehicle sales to reach 400,000 next year as demand continues building and supply chains ease.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
Volkswagen’s new battery company, PowerCo, announced Monday that it would be forming a joint venture with Umicore to produce battery materials for around 2.2 million EVs. The new joint venture is a significant milestone, establishing one of the first fully integrated auto supply chains as VW looks to ramp up EV sales.
electrek.co
Testing Harley’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle: First you ride it, then you want to buy it
If the last thing you need is to try and convince your significant other of why you need to buy another motorcycle, then do yourself a favor and don’t ever get on a LiveWire S2 Del Mar. Because as soon as you do, you’re going to want one. Trust me, it happened to me.
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
electrek.co
Watch Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft first flight
Eviation Alice, an all-electric aircraft that appears to be closest to being commercially viable, had its first flight, and it was successful. After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was among the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.
Is Buying a High-Mileage Tesla Model 3 a Good Idea?
Buying a used Tesla Model 3 is a good way to get into an electric car. But is buying a high-mileage one a good idea? The post Is Buying a High-Mileage Tesla Model 3 a Good Idea? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla Megapacks arrive in Hawaii with the state’s last coal shipment
Tesla Megapacks arrive in Hawaii with the state’s last coal shipment as it shifts its grid to renewables supported by energy storage enabled by batteries like the Megapacks. In the transition to a sustainable energy economy, we take every small victory we can get and this one is significant.
