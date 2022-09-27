ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM

After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM. Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027

Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions

Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Watch Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft first flight

Eviation Alice, an all-electric aircraft that appears to be closest to being commercially viable, had its first flight, and it was successful. After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was among the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.
MOSES LAKE, WA
electrek.co

Tesla Megapacks arrive in Hawaii with the state’s last coal shipment

Tesla Megapacks arrive in Hawaii with the state’s last coal shipment as it shifts its grid to renewables supported by energy storage enabled by batteries like the Megapacks. In the transition to a sustainable energy economy, we take every small victory we can get and this one is significant.
HAWAII STATE

