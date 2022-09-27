Read full article on original website
Nia Long’s Family Album With Ime Udoka, Sons Massai and Kez: Photos
Family forever. Though Nia Long and fiancé Ime Udoka’s own relationship hit a rough patch in September 2022, the Best Man star will forever be committed to her sons. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air […]
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner
During a one-on-one talk with another houseguest on Sunday, Sept. 11, Monte Taylor downplayed his final two alliance with Matthew Turner in 'Big Brother 24.'
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Natalie and Josh Still Together?
While Natalie was looking for a lasting connection, Josh left immediately after sleeping together. “I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?” she confessed in a solo interview. “But, it’s not the way I expected it to be.”. “I wanted...
Who Is Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Bailey? 5 Things to Know the Late Stylist Who Died at 25
Heartbreaking. Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s only daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died at the age of 25. The reality star, 45, announced her daughter’s passing on Sunday, September 25. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔,” Brooke captioned a series of Instagram photos with Kayla over the years. “This is not a […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's marriage to Kody was the 'best thing' for the clan for highlighting problems in their 'bizarre' word.
'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter dead at 25: 'This is not a goodbye'
"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey has shared that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died. She was 25. The reality star confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye," she wrote alongside two heart emojis and a dove.
Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody Split to ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown
Uncomfortable conversations. Sister Wives documented Christine Brown telling “angry” Meri Brown,Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about her decision to leave their husband Kody Brown. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 2, episode of the TLC show shared by Us Weekly, Christine, 50, was met with mixed...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
digitalspy.com
Romantic Pair-ups in Soaps
Do you like to see the same couples break up and get back together time and time again?. I wonder why they are such a popular trope. I don’t understand why TBTB decide that some couples belong to each other permanently, and any break-up is always temporary. Are fans...
digitalspy.com
All Stars line up revealed
It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
digitalspy.com
Favourite fictional footballing characters manager player owner etc?
Be it book tv or film or any other who are your favourite footballing characters and why…. I ask this as I have just got into the excellent ted lasso first series….. he is obviously Based on Bob Bradley but he is such a likeable character and that darts scene is epic.
digitalspy.com
Revisitting Fang Rock and Terrance
I was never a great fan of this story as a kid, it just didn't provide the scare or tension factor so I thought I'd rewatch it again with fresh eyes. It certainly zips along and is well paced, the characters have some great lines and it's very atmospheric. Even though it was filmed in the 70's the Lighthouse setting helps it feel like a more modern story. Maybe my younger astute self wasn't happy because I could sense a change in tone from the previous 3 seasons.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
digitalspy.com
Corrie 26/09/22: Can't Be Trusted
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. When Leo's dad Teddy warns him that he's mad to chuck his life...
digitalspy.com
Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 1, 2022)
I thought it might be worth resurrecting these polls. As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) All the judges used the same number of paddles which is unusual. Although...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Trailer
Me too! It's different and really creative. If only the writers were this creative. It's creative well done to the special effects team. Hope the actual 50th anniversary episodes be amazing TV!. The only person I think will die cause of the storm is Al and Faith will die cause...
