TV Series

In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"

Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
Us Weekly

Who Is Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Bailey? 5 Things to Know the Late Stylist Who Died at 25

Heartbreaking. Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s only daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died at the age of 25. The reality star, 45, announced her daughter’s passing on Sunday, September 25. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔,” Brooke captioned a series of Instagram photos with Kayla over the years. “This is not a […]
digitalspy.com

Romantic Pair-ups in Soaps

Do you like to see the same couples break up and get back together time and time again?. I wonder why they are such a popular trope. I don’t understand why TBTB decide that some couples belong to each other permanently, and any break-up is always temporary. Are fans...
digitalspy.com

All Stars line up revealed

It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
digitalspy.com

Favourite fictional footballing characters manager player owner etc?

Be it book tv or film or any other who are your favourite footballing characters and why…. I ask this as I have just got into the excellent ted lasso first series….. he is obviously Based on Bob Bradley but he is such a likeable character and that darts scene is epic.
digitalspy.com

Revisitting Fang Rock and Terrance

I was never a great fan of this story as a kid, it just didn't provide the scare or tension factor so I thought I'd rewatch it again with fresh eyes. It certainly zips along and is well paced, the characters have some great lines and it's very atmospheric. Even though it was filmed in the 70's the Lighthouse setting helps it feel like a more modern story. Maybe my younger astute self wasn't happy because I could sense a change in tone from the previous 3 seasons.
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
digitalspy.com

Corrie 26/09/22: Can't Be Trusted

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. When Leo's dad Teddy warns him that he's mad to chuck his life...
digitalspy.com

Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 1, 2022)

I thought it might be worth resurrecting these polls. As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) All the judges used the same number of paddles which is unusual. Although...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Trailer

Me too! It's different and really creative. If only the writers were this creative. It's creative well done to the special effects team. Hope the actual 50th anniversary episodes be amazing TV!. The only person I think will die cause of the storm is Al and Faith will die cause...
