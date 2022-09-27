I was never a great fan of this story as a kid, it just didn't provide the scare or tension factor so I thought I'd rewatch it again with fresh eyes. It certainly zips along and is well paced, the characters have some great lines and it's very atmospheric. Even though it was filmed in the 70's the Lighthouse setting helps it feel like a more modern story. Maybe my younger astute self wasn't happy because I could sense a change in tone from the previous 3 seasons.

