Environment

POLITICO

Dems’ big midterm bet pays off — so far

RISKY BUSINESS — Tuesday marks exactly six weeks until Election Day, when we’ll finally get resolution on one of the most widely discussed — and consequential — storylines of the 2022 election: the Democratic Party’s practice of meddling in Republican primaries in the hopes of producing unelectable nominees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

A China-centric poet, don't you know it

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. JULIAN GEWIRTZ is an overachiever, as most 32-year-old Rhodes scholars and Harvard graduates tend to be.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Southeast Asia’s moment

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Zoya | Follow Stuart. Good morning from Singapore, the former British colony that’s feeling fairly high and mighty this week as the British economy and currency tanks, despite six years of trying to become “Singapore-on-Thames” after voting to leave the EU.
INDIA
State
Maine State
POLITICO

Florida preps, plans and prays

STORM SURGE — The two best defenses against hurricane devastation are good planning and good luck. As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida today, President Joe Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis and their respective response teams are deep into preparation efforts, surging resources to the state — including 3.5 million liters of water and 1,300 Federal Response workers — and mandating that the 2.5 million Floridians within the path of the storm evacuate (or shelter in place if they were unable to leave by today). Biden vowed to keep oil companies honest if they try to gouge Americans with the excuse of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Ian's disaster trifecta comes for the grid

Florida's electric utilities are planning for the worst. Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona left Puerto Rico in the dark, Hurricane Ian is testing Florida's ability to quickly get the lights back on during an even stronger storm, which knocked out Cuba's power before barreling ashore southwestern Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

How Xi gained China and lost the world

THE WORLD TRANSFORMED — INDO-PACIFIC REALITIES. Jonathan Kaplan, the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, kick-started the day by warning that Singapore’s remarkable transformation is at risk due to Beijing’s expansionist policies:. “Singapore transformed itself from a third world to a first world country in just a generation,” Kaplan...
POLITICS
Axios

Ian confirms the new normal for hurricanes

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a high-end Category 4 storm. More than a million Floridians have already lost power. Other effects of the storm won’t be clear for days. Plus, low income Americans struggle to afford hurricane prep. And, Russia looks to annex parts...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The U.S. and EU brace for Xi Jinping’s third-term challenge

Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just 17 days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for China-U.S.-EU relations through a discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and French legislator Benjamin Haddad. We’ll also check under the hood of the Sept. 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize Mike Pompeo’s latest Taiwan independence declaration and profile the fourth in a series of books that assesses Xi’s hardline politics and personality.
FOREIGN POLICY
Environment
POLITICO

Calls grow for China and India to talk sense into Putin

The U.S. and its allies are hoping to rally the international community to send an unmistakable message to Vladimir Putin: Using nuclear weapons would prompt a crippling economic and diplomatic response, even from Russia’s friends. In particular, calls are growing inside and outside the Biden administration to enlist China...
WORLD
POLITICO

‘Big wars take a lot of bullets’

With help from Lara Seligman, Phelim Kine and Lee Hudson. Top military weapons buyers from dozens of countries are huddling in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss next steps in arming Ukraine for the long haul, and to begin mapping out a strategy for replenishing their own stocks depleted by the war.
MILITARY

