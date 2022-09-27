ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
PRIMEX TO RECYCLE SEARA SIGNS INTO MURAL

(Richmond, IN)--During Officer Seara Burton’s five-week fight after being shot last month, Primex Plastics distributed hundreds of yard signs with Seara’s image on it to anyone who wanted to show his or her support. Now, Primex has announced a plan to use those same signs in a different way. Beginning Friday, Primex will have outside bins at its facility on Industrial Parkway. Residents can return those signs and the wire stands. The material will then be recycled and converted into a mural for RPD, Officer Burton, and her family.
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
WINCHESTER CONSIDERS BABY BOX

(Winchester, IN)--In Winchester, consideration is being given to install a Safe Haven Baby Box. Those boxes allow an adult who is unwilling or unable to care for an infant to drop that infant off in a box on the outside of a building anonymously. There’s already a baby box in Connersville. The proposed Winchester location is at the fire station, and that’s typical of most baby boxes across Indiana. Fundraising is already underway. Winchester’s council wants to look into liability issues before taking a final vote for approval.
Daily Advocate

Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Visitation for Richmond Officer Seara Burton set for today

RICHMOND — Visitation for Officer Seara Burton is set to take place today before her funeral Monday. Those who would like to give their condolences will be able to visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St. Services will be held...

