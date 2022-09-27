Read full article on original website
‘Seara, the protector’: Funeral held for fallen Richmond Police Officer
"Seara, your end of watch, your 10-42 is complete here on Earth. However, I am certain you have already marked yourself in service, 10-41, beginning your tour of duty as Heaven's guardian angel," Lt Donnie Benedict said.
Primex to build mural for Seara Burton from recycled materials
A Richmond-based plastics manufacturer is helping to keep the memory of slain officer Seara Burton alive in an environmentally-friendly way.
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
1017thepoint.com
LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1017thepoint.com
PRIMEX TO RECYCLE SEARA SIGNS INTO MURAL
(Richmond, IN)--During Officer Seara Burton’s five-week fight after being shot last month, Primex Plastics distributed hundreds of yard signs with Seara’s image on it to anyone who wanted to show his or her support. Now, Primex has announced a plan to use those same signs in a different way. Beginning Friday, Primex will have outside bins at its facility on Industrial Parkway. Residents can return those signs and the wire stands. The material will then be recycled and converted into a mural for RPD, Officer Burton, and her family.
wdrb.com
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
‘She has gone home now for the final time;’ Hear fallen Richmond Officer’s end of watch transmission
RICHMOND — The “end of watch” radio transmission for Richmond Officer Seara Burton was broadcasted at the conclusion of her funeral services on Monday. Funeral services took place at Richmond High School, followed by a procession to escort Burton’s remains to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis to be buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
1017thepoint.com
Thousands gather to say goodbye to Officer Seara Burton
“The guy that shot Seara, I hope he spends his life in prison and her family deserves justice,” said resident Josh Bowers.
Daily Advocate
Visitation for Richmond Officer Seara Burton set for today
RICHMOND — Visitation for Officer Seara Burton is set to take place today before her funeral Monday. Those who would like to give their condolences will be able to visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St. Services will be held...
