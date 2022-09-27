ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Daily Mail

CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title

CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
Fox News

Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Offers Help to CNN After Years of Calling Them ‘Fake News’

After years of calling CNN “fake news,” Donald Trump had a different message for the cable network on Sunday night. After bashing Fox News for “pushing Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” the former president offered his help to CNN in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” he wrote. The offer follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) board member John Malone pushing to make the network more “centrist.” The peculiar Trump offer also comes in light of the ex-president threatening to sue CNN in recent weeks and subsequently fundraising off the non-existent lawsuit. A CNN representative declined to comment on Trump’s offer Monday morning when reached by The Daily Beast, and a Trump spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
