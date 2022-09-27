Read full article on original website
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
William Barr Gives Blunt New Definition To Trump's Favorite Insult Of Republicans
"A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen," the former attorney general said.
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’
Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For 'Stupidest Argument' Yet In Trump's Defense
Fox News host Mark Levin is arguing that the FBI was “grossly negligent” with its photo of documents the agency recovered during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Levin weighed in on the issue he saw with the photo, which was part...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3. “He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
NBC's Chuck Todd asked Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview that aired on Sunday if the "threat from within" the U.S. was a bigger threat than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Todd noted that Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and added "not quite 20 years after...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Liz Cheney Slams 'Chameleon' Ted Cruz After Senator Criticizes FBI
"He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can," the GOP congresswoman said.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Donald Trump Offers Help to CNN After Years of Calling Them ‘Fake News’
After years of calling CNN “fake news,” Donald Trump had a different message for the cable network on Sunday night. After bashing Fox News for “pushing Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” the former president offered his help to CNN in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” he wrote. The offer follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) board member John Malone pushing to make the network more “centrist.” The peculiar Trump offer also comes in light of the ex-president threatening to sue CNN in recent weeks and subsequently fundraising off the non-existent lawsuit. A CNN representative declined to comment on Trump’s offer Monday morning when reached by The Daily Beast, and a Trump spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP. Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election,...
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
