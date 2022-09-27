ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Daily Mail

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 'in no rush to leave much-loved Clarence House and move into Buckingham Palace' as new Monarch mulls opening palace more widely to the public

King Charles and Camilla are going to continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in 'no rush' to move into Buckingham Palace. The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, are said to favour the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience. Buckingham Palace –...
U.K.
Cheryl E Preston

Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
U.K.
U.K.
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
U.K.
CNN

King Charles III's new royal cypher unveiled by Buckingham Palace

King Charles III's new royal cypher unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace has unveiled the new royal cypher of King Charles III, which will appear on British government buildings, state documents and mailboxes. The sovereign's monogram consists of the intertwining initials "C" and "R," representing his name "Charles" and "Rex,"...
U.K.
TODAY.com

King Charles III appears with famous red box for 1st time in new photo

Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of King Charles III on Sept. 23. The photo shows Charles at a desk carrying out government duties. The image also contains a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at age 96. “The image was taken...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Queen Consort Camilla’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes Now That Charles Is King

Since her husband took the throne, royal well-wishers have wondered about Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth and what she and Charles make now that he’s king. Queen Consort Camilla—whose full name is Camilla Rosemary Shand—is the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms. She is the wife of King Charles III, who became the new King of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Camilla married Charles in 2005. The marriage came 10 years after Camilla’s divorce from British Army Officer Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she was married to from 1973 to 1995. Charles and Camilla’s marriage also came after his divorce from his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996, a year before Diana’s death.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth's 500 million dollar fortune detailed

Queen Elizabeth IIThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. The death of the Queen of England has left more questions than answers and one issue the public is curious about is how her assets will be distributed. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast fortune for her heirs which has been estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Royal protocol dictates how some but not all of her holdings will be distributed.

