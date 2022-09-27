You have a medical marijuana card for the state in which you live, but now its time to take a trip – how are you going to legally get high once you get were you are going to? Even though Marijuana and certain cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during a security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.

