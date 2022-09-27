ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Traveling? How to legally get safely high in every state.

You have a medical marijuana card for the state in which you live, but now its time to take a trip – how are you going to legally get high once you get were you are going to? Even though Marijuana and certain cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during a security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.
102.5 The Bone

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs. In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Fox News

Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Forensic Science#Michigan State Police#Marijuana#Drugs#Cbd#Msp
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lootpress.com

Ecstasy, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other narcotics found in vehicle of Ohio man

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was arrested by Wheeling PD after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling PD were dispatched around 3:00am Thursday to Interstate 470 East just past Exit 1 to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WHEELING, WV
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?

THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy